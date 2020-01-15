Vittorio Ghielmi Makes Tafelmusik Debut As Composer, Guest Director, and Viola Da Gamba Soloist In DREAMING JUPITER

Dreaming Jupiter, February 6 to 9, 2020, marks the first Tafelmusik concert guest-directed by a viola da gamba soloist. The renowned, multi-talented Italian composer and gambist Vittorio Ghielmi makes his Tafelmusik debut in this program showcasing the enigmatic sound of the viola da gamba, or viol, a cousin of the cello. Ghielmi has curated a selection of French solo and orchestral music, together with the world premiere of his own composition, Jupiter. Dreaming Jupiter takes place at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. For full program details, visit tafelmusik.org.



With its delicate construction, six strings, fretted fingerboards, and unusual underhand bow hold, the viola da gamba produces an intimate and expressive sound and is also capable of great virtuosity in the hands of a master like Ghielmi.



Dreaming Jupiter was conceived as a musical dialogue between music for solo viola da gamba and the rich and varied colours of the French orchestra. Vividly descriptive orchestral works from operas by Rameau, Rebel, Lully, and Marais are contrasted with solo pieces that demonstrate the viola da gamba's extraordinary range.



Ghielmi's title for this program is a nod to two French baroque composers and viola da gamba virtuosos, Marin Marais and Antoine Forqueray, who respectively wrote La Rêveuse (Dreamer) and Jupiter. The final piece on this program is created by Vittorio Ghielmi himself, with Forqueray's "Jupiter" as a starting point.



Tafelmusik is thrilled to share the work of contemporary artists to complement both the 2019/20 season theme, "old meets new," and the theme of each individual concert. Dina Torrans, whose sculpture Heirloom IV (Adore) is the image for Dreaming Jupiter, has also created a sculpture called Transiting, which will be displayed on stage during the Dreaming Jupiter concerts. Hand carved from Persian Travertine stone, the sculpture bears a resemblance to the planet Jupiter.



Performance Sponsor for Dreaming Jupiter is Cognizant. Vittorio Ghielmi's appearance is supported by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura.



On Friday, February 7 at 11:00 AM, the Istituto Italiano di Cultura (IIC) presents Vittorio Ghielmi in conversation with IIC Director Alessandro Ruggera. Admission is free, and the talk takes place at the IIC, 496 Huron Street.





