Victoria Playhouse Petrolia Announces 2020 Season

Co-Artistic Directors David Hogan & David Rogers announce the 2020 Season. When asked about the line up for the upcoming season, they explained, "We designed this season with our patrons in mind. They visit us for an exciting, fun day out and we promise to continue delivering that experience for them". Echoing their sentiment and excitement, Director of Arts, Marketing and Communications for the Town of Petrolia, Laurissa Ellsworth said, "The 2020 Season at the Victoria Playhouse promises another year of carefully selected, world-class entertainment and equally incredible customer service!"

THE ROARING TWENTIES

APRIL 28 - MAY 16

Created by D2 Entertainment

Music Arrangements by Mark Payne

Nostalgic Music & Comedy from a Century Ago

Let's Charleston back 100 years or so!

The 1920s was the decade that marked the beginning of the modern music era with exuberant dances, upbeat feel-good music and soulful ballads. Complete with flappers, songbirds, crooners and comics, we're paying tribute to the some of the worlds greatest entertainers like Al Jolson, Sophie Tucker, Eddie Cantor, Ethel Waters, Louis Armstrong, Buster Keaton, and Fanny Brice who were all the musical and comedy stars of the decade.

Don't miss this joyful trip back to a 'roaring' good time with unforgettable hit songs including "Ain't We Got Fun", "Yes Sir, That's My Baby", "Sonny Boy", "Sweet Georgia Brown", "Yes, We Have No Bananas", "Swanee", "Ain't Misbehavin'", "Am I Blue", "When You're Smiling" , "It Had to be You", "Ol' Man River", "Makin' Whoopee", "Bye Bye Blackbird", and "The Charleston".

ON GOLDEN POND

JUNE 2 - JUNE 21

A Heartwarming & Humorous Play by Ernest Thompson

Love, Reconnection and Family

This classic comedy/drama about love, reconnection and family is every bit as touching, warm, and witty today as when it debuted on Broadway and later became the Academy Award winning film we all know and love. Retired couple Ethel and Norman Thayer are spending their 48th summer at their vacation home on Golden Pond. Norman is still as tart-tongued as ever and Ethel is his perfect foil, delighting in all the things that enrich their lives together. This particular year, their summer routine is interrupted when their adult daughter visits, bringing her uptight boyfriend and his rebellious teenage son. This powerful story with its compelling characters remains an inspiring celebration of the universal challenges we all face, and the ultimate triumphs of life, love, and family.

DYNAMIC DUOS

JULY 7 - JULY 26

Created by D2 Entertainment

Music Arrangements by Mark Payne

"A 'Double the Fun' Musical Variety Show!

VPP funny favourites Adam Proulx and Jennifer Walls team up to pay tribute to the terrific twosomes of stage, screen, music, and pop culture. Can these multi-talented entertainers convince you that they are the real deal? Likely not, but you will certainly laugh along with them as they go from Adam and Eve (Yes, they sing) to Sonny and Cher, and from Fred and Ginger (Yes, they dance...sort of) to Donny and Marie. A little bit Country, a little bit Rock and Roll: it's a good old-fashioned Variety Show with familiar songs like "I Got You Babe", "Cheek to Cheek", "Endless Love", "Beauty and the Beast", "Summer Nights", "Islands in The Stream", "Jackson", and comedy bits borrowed from the likes of Abbott and Costello, George and Gracie, Lucy and Desi, and even Siegfried and Roy. (Warning: Celine Dion may make a random solo appearance.)

THE POWER OF SONG 2

AUG 4 - AUG 23

Created by D2 Entertainment

Music Arrangements by Mark Payne

DIVINE WOMEN

Celebrating the Extraordinary Ladies of Song

After the great success of The Power of Song with stellar male voices and inspirational songs, we bring you a fabulous concert event paying respect to some of the greatest female singers of our time. Divine Women will feature even more inspiring and popular songs performed by some of Canada's leading female artists from Musical Theatre, Concert, and Cabaret stages. These powerhouse performers will share their admiration for the women that have shaped the world of Pop, Broadway, and Jazz music: Doris Day, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Julie Andrews, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald and more, with exhilarating renditions of iconic hits like "Natural Woman", "Memory", "Somewhere Over the Rainbow", "I Will Always Love You", "Climb Ev'ry Mountain", and "The Winner Takes It All".

WHEN IRISH EYES ARE SMILING

SEPT 8 - SEPT 27

Created by D2 Entertainment

Music Arrangements by Mark Payne

Traditional Irish Gems & Sing-Along Favourites

"When Irish Eyes Are Smiling, sure 'tis like a morn in spring. In the lilt of Irish laughter, you can hear the angels sing."

Imagine the atmosphere of a Dublin pub overflowing with the energy and excitement of bawdy Irish tunes mixed with heart-wrenching ballads and beautiful Celtic melodies. There'll be flying fiddles, tin whistles, guitars, and accordions playing along with high-stepping, hand-clappin' and toe-tappin' good fun entertainment. From glen to glen and down the mountain side you will be serenaded with Irish classics including "The Rocky Road To Dublin", "Black Velvet Band", "I'll Tell Me Ma", "The Irish Rover", "The Parting Glass", "Molly Malone", "The Fields of Athenry", "The Last Rose of Summer", the beloved "Danny Boy", the famous title song and, as Irish luck may have it, a fair many more.

WINGFIELD LOST AND FOUND

OCT 6 - OCT 18

A Dan Needles Comedy Starring Rod Beattie

By popular demand a "Comic Canadian Institution" returns to the VPP, and this time with the seventh (and last) installment in the popular Wingfield Farm series about a city stockbroker turned small town farmer. There is a drought on the Seventh Line, and a search to locate a new well on Wingfield Farm begins -not without frustrations and pitfalls. Add to that a line-up of hilarious side issues: a cattle drive, a battle with bees, and a pesky red-tailed hawk. Is it the end of farming for Walt and Maggie, or can the precious new well be found? Little do they know, the answer is close to home. This uniquely charming Canadian play is a whimsical reminder that searching can turn up more than what is lost and teach us the value of more than what is found.

Further casting details will be announced at a later date.

VIP member ticket sales begin November 4.

Group Sales begin November 11.

Season Subscriptions are available in 3, 4, 5 and 6 show packages and will be on sale November 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 2.

Starbright Christmas 2020 and the VPP Christmas Jamboree 2020 tickets go on sale January 6, 2020.

To purchase tickets, visit www.thevpp.ca or call the box office at 1-800-717-7694. Performances run Tuesday through Sunday with both matinee and evening options available.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You