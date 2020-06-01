Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch the Stratford Festival's Virtual Roundtable For LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

Article Pixel Jun. 1, 2020  

The Stratford Festival has launched a film festival during this period of social isolation, offering free streaming of 12 Shakespeare productions captured as part of its Stratford Festival On Film series. This is the first time the full-length versions of these productions have been available for free.

Each film will debut with a 7 p.m. viewing party and remain available for free for a three-week period.

The series continues with Love's Labour's Lost, May 28-June 18.

The festival held a virtual roundtable for the production. Watch the video below!

Ruby Joy (Princess of France), Mike Shara (Berowne) and director John Caird share their experience of bringing the 2015 production of Love's Labour's Lost to the stage.

A king and three friends swear off women to focus on their studies just as a princess and three ladies arrive on a diplomatic mission. This production from Canada's Stratford Festival features Ruby Joy and Mike Shara.

VIDEO: Watch the Stratford Festival's Virtual Roundtable For LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Next on Stage

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis, Stevie van Zandt, and More Perform Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'
  • VIDEO: On This Day, May 30 - Happy Birthday, Idina Menzel!
  • VIDEO: Christina Bianco Sings 'Don't Rain on My Parade' From FUNNY GIRL
  • VIDEO: Watch Marisha Wallace Sing Gospel Version of ANNIE Anthem!
  • VIDEO: Team Starkid's Jaime Lyn Beatty Creates Quarantine-Inspired Puppet Film
  • Video Flashback: Watch Phillipa Soo in a Scene From the Pre-Broadway Run of AMELIE at the Ahmanson