VIDEO: Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts Launches I Miss Live Theatre TO Campaign
The campaign encourages audience members to declare their love of the city’s performing arts by sharing some of their favourite Toronto theatre moments of the past.
Today the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), an association that represents all the professional performing arts companies in our city, released some interesting statistics: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Toronto's theatre community to date is 25,000 cancelled or postponed public performances. That equates to $500 million in lost ticket sales and 20 million lost audience members.
To support this community, TAPA also launched today an initiative to celebrate artists and audiences. I Miss Live Theatre TO - #iMissLiveTheatreTO - is an online campaign that encourages audience members to declare their love of the city's performing arts by sharing some of their favourite Toronto theatre moments of the past.
Watch the video below!
