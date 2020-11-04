VIDEO: Stratford Festival Will Stream LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The production premieres on Thursday, November 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will stream for free for 36 hours.

Welcome to the Stratford Festival's watch party for Long Day's Journey Into Night, a 1996 film directed by David Wellington, and starring Martha Henry, William Hutt, Peter Donaldson, Tom McCamus and Martha Burns.

The film is based on the Stratford Festival's legendary 1994/1995 stage production of Eugene O'Neill's play, directed by Diana Leblanc.

The production premieres on Thursday, November 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET, and will stream for free for 36 hours.

Long Day's Journey Into Night is also available on STRATFEST@HOME: the Stratford Festival's brand new streaming service. For just $10 a month, STRATFEST@HOME features 12 Shakespeare films, a growing list of legacy films, interviews and discussions, as well as exclusive new original content from Stratford Festival artists. New titles are continually added, so there'll always be new content for you to enjoy.

Tune in below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You