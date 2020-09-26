VIDEO: Stratford Festival Launches STRATFEST@HOME

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The new program includes a vast spectrum of online resources.

In lieu of live performance, the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ontario is offering a spectrum of online resources through its new program, StratFest@Home.

Stratford Festival On Film: Live stage productions filmed and made available for streaming

Discover: Film-viewing parties, talks from the Meighen Forum, behind the scenes programs, and history programs

Connect: Programs from the 2019 Lab Ensemble and other Podcasts

Learn: PerformancePlus with online study toolkits, and Study Guides

Watch a trailer below and learn more at https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/AtHome.

