VIDEO: Stratford Festival Launches STRATFEST@HOME
The new program includes a vast spectrum of online resources.
In lieu of live performance, the Stratford Festival in Stratford, Ontario is offering a spectrum of online resources through its new program, StratFest@Home.
Stratford Festival On Film: Live stage productions filmed and made available for streaming
Discover: Film-viewing parties, talks from the Meighen Forum, behind the scenes programs, and history programs
Connect: Programs from the 2019 Lab Ensemble and other Podcasts
Learn: PerformancePlus with online study toolkits, and Study Guides
Watch a trailer below and learn more at https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/AtHome.
