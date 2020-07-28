VIDEO: Deb McGrath and Colin Mochrie Guest on CHECK IN FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A new episode has been released of Mirvish's series, Check in From Away!

This week, Steffi and Lisa are checking in with Deb McGrath and Colin Mochrie, the married couple who have been making Canada laugh since their days on the Second City stage. They even appeared with Steffi in the delightful Stephen Leacock adaptation Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town on CBC!

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You