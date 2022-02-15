VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Shares City Sessions - Eliana Cuevas Trio

Throughout the 21/22 season, Canadian Opera Company is capturing the vibrant, resilient, and inspiring spirit of Toronto with The Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre: City Sessions Presented by TD Bank Group.

This week, Venezuelan-born, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Eliana Cuevas performs one of her original compositions, entitled "Seré Libre" which means "I Will Be Free."

Based in Toronto, the Canadian Opera Company is the largest producer of opera in Canada and one of the largest in North America. General Director Perryn Leech joined the company in 2021, forming a leadership team with Music Director Johannes Debus and Deputy General Director Christie Darville.

The COC enjoys a loyal audience, including a dedicated base of subscribers, and has an international reputation for artistic excellence and creative innovation. Its diverse repertoire includes new commissions and productions, local and international collaborations with leading opera companies and festivals, and attracts the world's foremost Canadian and International Artists.

The company is an incubator for the future of the art form, nurturing Canada's new wave of opera performers and creators with customized training and support. The COC's purpose-built opera house, the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, is hailed internationally as one of the finest in the world.