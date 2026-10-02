VERSUS World Premiere to Open at The Theatre Centre in November
Versus features Adam Lazarus (Co-Creator, Co-Writer, Performer), with ensemble performance by Carson Kroeker, Brendan Rush and HannaH Sunley-Paisley.
The world premiere of Versus, co-produced by QuipTake Theatre, The Theatre Centre and the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund, will run at The Theatre Centre from November 11 to November 28, with opening night on Friday, November 13.
From award-winning Canadian artistic collaborators Adam Lazarus, Guillermo Verdecchia, and Ann-Marie Kerr comes Versus, a laugh-out-loud experience that can only happen in the theatre. Cake included. It's Gerald Bloom's birthday and he doesn't want to go to his party - everything feels like a fight. Join Gerald, played by Lazarus, on a wild ride through the horror, comedy, delusion, grief, and joy of being human and Feel Alive Again.
Says Adam Lazarus: 'In Versus we're using bouffon and humour to explore a common feeling in the world right now about - how do people be? Be political, be in community, be efficient, be calm, be present, be good. That all still matters, and yet it's next to impossible to find balance.'
Versus features Adam Lazarus (Co-Creator, Co-Writer, Performer), with ensemble performance by Carson Kroeker, Brendan Rush and HannaH Sunley-Paisley.
The creative team includes Guillermo Verdecchia (Co-Creator, Co-Writer, Co-Director), Ann-Marie Kerr (Co-Creator, Co-Director), Alexis Eastman (Co-Creator, Creative Producer), Gillian Gallow (Co-Creator, Set, Prop & Costume Design), David Mesiha (Co-Creator, Sound Design & Music Composition), Michelle Ramsay (Co-creator, Lighting Co-Designer), and Michael Kras (Magic Direction & Design), with Electra Pappa (Associate Set & Prop Design, Assistant Costume Design), Hannah Dulong (Head of Wardrobe), Za Hughes (Lighting Co-Designer), and Fiona Jones (Stage Manager).
Adam Lazarus is an award-winning theatre creator, actor, director, and acting instructor whose work has been showcased nationally, in the United States, Australia and in Europe. Adam brings a dark and comic sensibility to all of his work and is known for dynamic and implicating solo performances, including the international thought disrupter Daughter; the radical race oration The Art of Building a Bunker (co-written with Guillermo Verdecchia), the vicious bouffon love play Wonderland, and his latest anxiety odyssey Versus. Adam is also developing a reverse home invasion horror called At the Speed of Business, and his first novel of bouffon musings, titled I'm Shit.
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