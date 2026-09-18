Review: SPRING AWAKENING at Soulpepper Theatre

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Spring Awakening at Soulpepper Theatre is a well-executed and expertly-crafted sensory delight (though the dark themes this play tackles are far from delightful) that offers an intense, almost cinematic theatre-going experience. Immersive design elements and a cast of exceptionally engaging performers make this century-old play feel fresh and relevant in 2026, yet the pacing is thrown by several scenes that seem much longer than necessary.

Firstly, some clarification.

If you’re expecting to witness “Mama Who Bore Me” and “The Bitch of Living" performed live, you won’t find that here.

Soulpepper Theatre’s current production of Spring Awakening is, instead, a version of German dramatist Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play that inspired Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's beloved 2006 Broadway musical starring Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff. But don’t fret – you will still get to see Wendla, Melchoir and Moritz, to name a few, as they struggle to navigate adulthood and the mysterious, fordbidden sexual urges that come with it.

Stunningly directed and adapted by Soulpepper's newly-appointed Artistic Director Paolo Santalucia, this production has a clear, seamless vision that is perfectly carried and executed throughout. Scene transitions are masterfully achieved by incorporating the movement of furniture pieces with playful character actions in a way that seems almost exclusive to musicals.

The performances are all incredibly powerful, especially given how young most of these performers are, many of whom are making their Soulpepper debuts. Olivia Neary-Hatton brings a believable naïvety and charm as the extremely sheltered Wendla Bergman, longing for experiences and knowledge she’s been deprived of. Jake Bunyan (Melchior Gabor), slightly reminiscent of a young Groff, and Jake Cohen (Moritz Stiefel) both deliver incredibly raw, captivating and heartbreaking performances — Cohen providing much-needed quirkily comedic relief in a lengthy pivotal scene. Liisa Repo-Martell adds a sense of warmth and understanding to Wendla’s mother, Mrs. Bergman. The supporting cast is also quite strong and well-rounded, though many supporting characters lack substance. There is no doubt that many of these promising young performers will achieve great success.

The nearly three-hour duration is Spring Awakening's primary flaw, especially considering the short attention spans of modern audiences. Without spoiling, there is a certain scene that, while generating many audience sobs and sniffles, feels at least twice as long as needed. Without musical numbers interwoven, scenes at times feel overwhelmingly heavy and prolonged. It also must be emphasized that Spring Awakening handles some extremely dark and sensitive subject matter that may be quite unsettling to some viewers.

Overall, Spring Awakening is a masterful production that makes the most of the material it’s dealt and brings new life into a play that has been around for over 100 years. If you're looking for something light and mindless, this one will likely not be your cup of tea. However, for fans of more dramatic theatrical work, and for those looking to get the most bang for their buck, Spring Awakening should not be missed. The production is currently running at Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre until October 18th.



Featured Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz

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