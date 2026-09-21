Lucie Jones Will Lead 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL North American Premiere in Toronto
The musical will also feature Dom Simpson, Grace Mouat, and Caleb Roberts in the Toronto engagement.
Lucie Jones will return to the role of Jenna Rink in the North American premiere of the WhatsOnStage Award-winning smash-hit musical 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL. This acclaimed feel-good musical arrives in Toronto for a strictly limited Christmas season at the Princess of Wales Theatre as part of the 26/27 Mirvish season from December 2026. Tickets are on sale now.
Lucie Jones originated the role of Jenna Rink at Manchester Opera House. Her West End credits include Fantine in Les Misérables (also World Arena Tour), Elphaba in Wicked, Jenna in Waitress (also UK tour), Austenland, Pippin, Ghost In Concert, A Christmas Carol. Her other theatre credits include The Baker's Wife (Menier Chocolate Factory), Title of Show (London Coliseum), Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (Leicester Curve, UK tour, South Korea), Rent (Other Palace, UK tour), Ghost (Int'l tour), American Psycho (Almeida), We Will Rock You (Int'l tour), The Wedding Singer (UK tour). Lucie's television credits include Midsomer Murders, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Bro's In Control, X Factor (finalist, 2009) and Eurovision (finalist, 2017). Lucie has performed sold-out solo concerts across the UK and in 2025, she became the first ever musical theatre artist to headline a stage at Glastonbury Festival. She hosts a weekly radio show on Magic FM.
Joining Lucie will be Dom Simpson (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre, The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre) as Matt Flamhaff, Grace Mouat (Death Note: The Musical, Barbican Centre; Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre) as Lucy Wyman, Caleb Roberts (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Aldwych Theatre, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre) as Richard, Andrew Berlin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse; Oklahoma!, Wyndham's Theatre) as Kyle Grandy, Morgan Scott (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UK Tour; Rock of Ages, UK Tour) as Wayne, Katharine Pearson (Freaky Friday, Manchester HOME; Heathers, The Other Palace) as Bev and Iván Fernández González (The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals, Apollo Theatre, Heathers, The Other Palace) as Darius Mark.
The cast is completed by: Takaiyah Bailey (The Greatest Showman, Bristol Hippodrome; Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre), Jordan Calloway (Bliss, Edinburgh Fringe; Saturday Night Fever, International Tour), Peter Camilleri (Ancient Grease, The Vaults; Bat Out Of Hell, UK Tour), Amara Campbell (The Greatest Showman, Bristol Hippodrome; Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Phoenix Theatre), Henry Lawes (Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter, UK Tour; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK Tour), Sunny Lee (Paddington, Savoy Theatre; CAKE: The Marie Antoinette Playlist, The Other Palace),Kerri Norville (Hamilton, Victoria Palace & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre), Rose Mary O'Reilly (Paddington The Musical, Savoy Theatre; Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, Secret Cinema), Sam Jeffrey Parkes (Matilda, Cambridge Theatre; Moulin Rouge, Australia), Kelly Sweeney (Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, The Other Palace; Heathers, The Other Palace & UK Tour), Alex Tranter (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre), Zaya Tserenbat (Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, Secret Cinema; Nezha, The Shaw Theatre), Aidan Watson (Singin' in the Rain, China Tour) and Amy Webb (Wicked, Apollo Victoria, MAMMA MIA, Novello Theatre).
The cast will also feature a Young Company including: Harper Rae Asch as Young Jenna, John Beer-Principe as Ensemble, Cash Bickell as Young Kyle, Jack Bischoff as Young Kyle, Emma Chun as Ensemble, Devyn Cooper as Ensemble, Glee Dango as Ensemble, Addison Everett Stephenson as Swing, Athan Giazitzidis as Young Matt, Shazdeh Kapadia as Lulu, Nendia Lewars as Ensemble, Eytan Marcus-Wolpert as Young Matt, Victoria Martins as Becky, Markeda McKay as Ensemble, Maya Misaljevic as Ensemble, Ashayla Nation-Williams as Ensemble, Sofia Otta as Swing, Sienna Rader as Becky, Scarlett Sze-Wan Lau as Lulu, Natalie Waters as Young Jenna, Zoë Wheatley as Ensemble and Oliver Woon as Ensemble.
Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving”. She's the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she begins to unravel the mystery of who she has become, Jenna is taken on a journey to discover what, and who, really matters.
Based on the beloved 2004 film starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, with the film's original star Jennifer Garner now acting as Executive Producer of this new stage adaptation, 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heart-warming celebration of the choices we make, the friends we choose, and the joy of never losing your sparkle. The story you love, now with incredible original songs, 13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is a feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old.
13 GOING ON 30 – THE MUSICAL is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa with songs by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner (First Date, Broadway; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney+). It is directed by the award-winning Andy Fickman (Heathers, She's The Man) with choreography by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet West End, Broadway and UK and Ireland & North American tour).
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