WALDEN by Amy Berryman to Open at Icarus Theatre This September

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ICARUS THEATRE will kick off its 2026.27 season with the Canadian Premiere of Walden by Amy Berryman, fresh off its acclaimed 2024 Off-Broadway run. Directed by Erik Richards, Walden will be staged September 10-26, 2026 at The Theatre Centre's BMO Incubator in Toronto.

A moving and poignant one-act set in the near future, Walden explores what connection and home means when the Earth is expiring, through the lens of two astronaut sisters. The play stars a heavy-hitter cast, including 2025 Dora Nominee Charlotte Dennis as Cassie, 2026 Dora Nominee Oshen Aoun as Bryan, and Icarus company member Emily Anne Corcoran as Stella. Produced by Anthony Goncharov, Walden will feature Scenic and Sound Design by Erik Richards, Props and Costume Design by Emily Anne Corcoran, and Lighting Design by Sruthi Suresan with Stage Manager Cooper Hiebert.

In the near future, Cassie returns from a year-long moon mission alone. Her usual companion, her sister Stella, is waiting for her on an environmental reserve with her new fiancé. Time forces the sisters to choose between life on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as the Earth dies and humanity's fate hangs in the balance. Walden is a moving and poetic new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.

“Walden's vision of a near dystopia is not dissimilar to our own present.” says director Erik Richards. “Amy Berryman does an incredible job of conveying the gravity of a setting that feels both possible and terrifying.”

ABOUT ICARUS THEATRE

Icarus Theatre is one of Toronto's boldest, most talked-about and attended independent theatre companies. Since our beginnings in 2022 we've grown a reputation for creating exciting, high-quality and divisive plays, which has earned us a loyal, broad and enthusiastic audience base that spans many generations of theatregoers. Our priority is to program pieces that offer unique perspectives on modern issues and make you argue in the lobby, while facilitating an accessible, fun and enthusiastic working environment.

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