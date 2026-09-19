Trailer and Russell Braun Preview Canadian Opera Company's LA TRAVIATA

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A trailer and a pre-performance conversation with baritone Russell Braun are giving audiences an early sense of what to expect from Canadian Opera Company's upcoming staging of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA, set to run September 18 through October 17, 2026 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto. The two videos, posted by the company's YouTube channel, together offer both a formal introduction to the production and a personal walkthrough of the opera's themes.

The first video features Braun sitting down for a pre-performance chat centered on the story, music, and history behind Verdi's work. Rather than a straightforward promotional piece, the video positions Braun as a guide into the opera's world, with the description noting he "explores the story, music, and history behind this stunning production." His remarks give viewers unfamiliar with the piece some grounding before they see it staged in Toronto this fall.

The second clip is the production's official trailer, built around the same September 18 to October 17 run dates and pointing viewers toward tickets through the company's box office. Where the Braun interview leans on explanation and context, the trailer works as a visual teaser, offering glimpses meant to draw audiences into Verdi's tragic love story ahead of opening night.

The pairing of trailer and artist interview follows other recent Canadian Opera Company promotional efforts around the same production, including a video that asked audiences directly whether Violetta could be read as a proto-feminist figure. That earlier post, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, framed the character's arc as a topic still worth debating nearly two centuries after the opera's premiere, a conversation the new trailer and Braun's commentary continue to build toward as the Toronto run approaches.

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