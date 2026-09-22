LIBERACE & LIZA - A TRIBUTE to Play TD Music Hall

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Massey Hall presents Liberace & Liza on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at TD Music Hall.

Liberace & Liza Minnelli never performed together, but that didn't stop David Saffert & Jillian Snow from creating this wildly successful mashup of two over-the-top icons. Saffert's dizzying piano skills and Snow's powerhouse belt team up in Cabaret, New York, New York, Over the Rainbow to surprise covers by Lady Gaga and Britney Spears.

There are as many laughs as there are sequins when their Liberace & Liza take hilarious (and sometimes mischievous) turns vying for the spotlight.

No matter what, they both come out winning and audiences are left in awe, humming and quoting a night they'll not soon forget.

Tickets are available this Friday, September 25 via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available.

Event Details

Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 8PM

TD Music Hall – 178 Victoria St., Toronto, ON

Tickets on-sale Friday, September 25, 2026 at 10AM ET

Visit TDMusicHall.com OR 416-872-4255

About TD Music Hall

Allied Music Centre unveils TD Music Hall, a state-of-the-art 500-capacity performance space that offers a hotbed of activity with a new stage for emerging Canadian talent and international touring artists. It is also a destination for music students and community groups to immerse themselves in dedicated programming and events with the goal of inspiring future generations of performers and music fans.

About Allied Music Centre

Allied Music Centre is Canada's new state-of-the-art cultural ecosystem with four venues devoted to live music, artist development, community outreach, and educational programming. Allied Music Centre includes Massey Hall with its remarkably restored Allan Slaight Auditorium and the Muskoka Spirits Basement Bar, TD Music Hall and Allied Music Centre Theatre. Plus, Allied Music Centre is also home to The Deane Cameron Recording Studio and creative edit suites for the world's top musicians, emerging artists and community groups alike.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 05 Hrs 37 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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