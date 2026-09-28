Review: ALICIA KEYS' HELL'S KITCHEN at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre
This coming of age story features music from the multi-Grammy Award winning artist and the stage debut of lead actress Maya Drake
Multi-Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys lends her soulful and iconic tunes to Hell's Kitchen on stage now at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, directed by Patrick Willingham and Oskar Eustis (artistic director) with book by Kristoffer Diaz. This moving coming-of-age story features the theatrical stage debut of Maya Drake.
Drake plays Ali, a defiant teen living in the clouds on the 43rd floor in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, New York City. She is desperate to be free from her overbearing mother, known to the audience as Jersey (Kennedy Caughell), infatuated and drawn to the older Knuck (JonAvery Worrell), then, in a fateful turn of events, she winds up on the piano bench next to Miss Liza Jane (Roz White) whose lessons and presence will change Ali's life.
It's not often that an audience gets to witness the defining role that changes the life of a young actress and with Maya Drake, we get to witness that first hand. Drake is a recent high school graduate making her professional stage debut with the lead role in Hell's Kitchen. Her youth, vitality, a rawness that can only come from a young actor's introduction to the stage, along with a soaring voice makes for one noteworthy performance.
Another actor having recently made his stage debut is Desmond Sean Ellington who plays Davis, Ali's absentee father. Ellington's performance stands out by giving Davis the required smooth as silk allure and sensuality that gives Jersey reason to find him irresistable despite his tendency to disappear when needed providing the perfect lead up to Alicia Key's stand out hit "Fallin'".
To speak of stand out performances and not mention the veteran performer Roz White would be a crime. Watching Ali absorb not only piano lessons from Miss Liza Jane, but lessons on historic female pianists in Black music, and even life lessons made me envious as an audience member. White's powerhouse performance from her voice, her piano playing, and her character embodiment is simply remarkable.
The various dynamic elements come together to make Hell's Kitchen a memorable show. An R&B themed musical would not be complete without a strong dance element and dance captains Timothy Wilson and Stemarciae Bain lead a team that have made dance a driving emotional force within the show. Likewise the use of projections by Peter Nigrini and scenery by Robert Brill provide context for the story completing the overall experience.
Hell's Kitchen is a treat to behold, not just for fans of Alicia Keys' music but for anyone who loves a heartfelt musical with a compelling story.
Photo Credit: Marc J Franklin
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
ANNULÉ - Il était une fois... Noël
Théâtre Capitole (11/25-11/29)
|
Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Stratford Festival (8/04-10/24) PHOTOS
|
2627 PAC Present Season
First Ontario Performing Arts Center (9/22-5/22)
|
Heist
Theatre Aquarius (4/28-5/15)
|
DIE TONIGHT, LIVE FOREVER or THE NOSFERATU PRINCIPLE
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (3/10-3/27)
|
PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL
Terminal Theatre (12/17-1/03)
|
ROMANCE IN BLUE AND GOLD
Flato Markham Theatre (12/05-12/05)
|
Sisters of '78
Theatre Aquarius (9/30-10/17)
|
So Now You Know: Personal Stories in Motion
Harbourfront Centre (10/03-10/03)
|
Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026
The Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres (10/23-10/23)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.