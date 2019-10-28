Torrent Productions Will Return With JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Something exciting is returning to Toronto's East End this holiday season. Torrent Productions is thrilled to announce that JACK AND THE BEANSTALK-A MERRY MAGICAL PANTOMIME will premiere at the Royal Canadian Legion 1/42 located at Coxwell Ave and Gerrard St East opening on Friday, December 20TH, 7pm and run for 12 shows only until December 29TH, 2019.

A fantastic holiday treat for the entire family. Jack and the BeansTalk-A Merry Magical Pantomime is packed with action and zingers with a couple of magical surprises tossed in for good measure. Come see Jack and the BeansTalk. East of the DVP, where you will find a humble cottage and a beanstalk that grows.



Jack and the Beanstalk is a traditional Pantomime and as with any good Panto, there will be lots of laughs and guffaws and Jack will do his best to navigate his journey with a villain who will make things miserable, a garden fairy will do her best, and a best friend - his cow, Daisy, putting her neck on the line to help him out...but what of the chicken that lays the golden eggs? And where has Jill disappeared to? Who is the evil villain really working for? Will the giant come crashing down? How do beans talk? How can we have a Happy Ending?



Join us to ask, "Who is behind who?" and yell "oh no there isn't". Sing a sing song-sing-a-long, and be part of our growing local tradition. Anything can happen in Pantoland...

Husband and wife team and long-time residents of the neighbourhood, Rob Torr and Dora Award winning choreographer, Stephanie Graham of Torrent Productions produce again after their successful run of Robin Hood-A Merry Magical Pantomime in 2016, Pinocchio-A Merry Magical Pantomime in 2017 and Cinderella-A Merry Magical Pantomime in 2018.

Jack and the BeansTalk-A Merry Magical Pantomime's cast consists of musical theatre veterans and newcomers with credits from across the country including Greg Campbell (Mary Poppins-Globe Theatre, Video Cabaret), William Fisher (Camelot-Drayton Entertainment), CHRISTOPHER FULTON (Anne of Green Gables-Thousand Islands Playhouse), Tim Funnell (Grey Gardens, ReFramed-Musical Stage Company), Cyrus Lane (Stratford Festival), Jamie McRoberts (Crazy For You-Capitol Theatre, Port Hope), CAULIN MOORE (Jukebox Hero-Mirvish Productions) and TERESA TUCCI (Stars and Mars-Theatre Sheridan) and a special guest appearance by Cynthia Dale (Stratford Festival, CBC's Street Legal) as the Voice of the Giant!

Jack and the BeansTalk-A Merry Magical Pantomime: Written and Directed by Rob Torr, Choreography by Stephanie Graham. Musical Direction by PAUL MOODY, Stage Managed by HEATHER BELLINGHAM, Lighting Design by JOE PAGNAN, Produced by TORRENT PRODUCTIONS.

Tickets $28 Children under 12, $38 Adults at Brown Paper Tickets, 1-800-838-3006 or www.brownpapertickets.com for more info.





