Toronto Symphony Orchestra Begins Live-Stream Concerts with All Mozart Program

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will begin live-streaming concerts for the first time from Roy Thomson Hall, beginning March 31, 2021, with an All Mozart program.

TSO Live Streams are planned through June, with one or two concerts per month. Concerts will be announced closer to the dates, to provide the TSO with the flexibility to plan in accordance with up-to-date health regulations.

"The energy, excitement, and inspirational impact of live, in-person concerts is something we all miss very much. With these live-stream concerts at Roy Thomson Hall, we hope to revive some of those feelings as we anticipate having in-person concerts in the fall," said Gustavo Gimeno, Music Director, Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

The All Mozart program on March 31 will be conducted by TSO RBC Resident Conductor Simon Rivard. It will feature the overture to Mozart's lesser-known comic opera La finta giardiniera, followed by his Violin Concerto No. 3-written when the composer was just 19-and end with his Symphony No. 40. Zeyu Victor Li, TSO Associate Concertmaster, makes his concerto début with the TSO.

Tickets will be available until the start of the live stream. Virtual concertgoers may watch the archived concert for seven days following the live stream. To make these concerts as accessible as possible, patrons can pay what they wish for access, with pre-set pricing options set at $50, $20, and $10.

With the launch of TSO Live Streams, the TSO On Demand concert series will end with the current release of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, available for viewing until April 15.

DETAILS:

TSO Live Streams: All Mozart

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7:30pm

Mozart: Overture to La finta giardiniera, K. 196

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3, K. 216

Mozart: Symphony No. 40, K. 550

Simon Rivard, conductor

Zeyu Victor Li, violin

For tickets, visit TSO.CA/LiveStreams.