Toronto Premiere of BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO to be Presented by Crow's Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company

Crow's Theatre and Modern Times Stage Company will present the Toronto premiere of BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO, written by Rajiv Joseph and directed by Modern Times Artistic Director, Rouvan Silogix.

Playwright Rajiv Joseph is a two-time Obie Award winner for Best American New Play, a writer for the Netflix series Nurse Jackie, and co-screenwriter of the film Draft Day, directed by Ivan Reitman. Director Rouvan Silogix is a Pakistani-Tanzanian immigrant and award-winning theatre creator. He is the founder and Artistic Director of Theatre ARTaud and was Crow's Theatre Associate Artistic Director before being appointed Artistic Director of Modern Times.

This long-awaited premiere of BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO comes after last season's disappointing cancellation, on the eve of its first performance, due to a provincial lockdown order in January. Andrew Chown joins returning cast members Christopher Allen, Mahsa Ershadifar, Sara Jaffri, Ali Kazmi, Ahmed Moneka, and Crow's Theatre fan favourite Kristen Thomson (The Wedding Party and I, Claudia), as the quick-witted tiger who haunts the streets of war-torn Baghdad.

Pulitzer Prize short-listed, Tony Award nominated, and National Endowment for the Arts award winner for outstanding new American play, BENGAL TIGER AT THE BAGHDAD ZOO is a richly-conceived, darkly comic, and ferocious tale set amidst the chaos of Baghdad shortly after the invasion of Iraq. The lives of two American marines and one Iraqi gardener mysteriously intersect as they search through the rubble of war for friendship, redemption, and a toilet seat made of gold.

Performance Details:

Set, Props, and Lighting Designed by Lorenzo Savoini

Costumes Designed by Ming Wong

Sound Designed by John Gzowski

October 11 to November 6, 2022

Opening Night: Friday, October 14, 2022, at 7:30pm

Guloien Theatre

Performed in English and Arabic

Ticket Prices*

Previews $45

Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at 7:30 $60

Wednesday matinees at 1:30 $50

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 $65

Saturday and Sunday matinee at 1:30 $60

Sunday Pay-What-You-Can matinee tickets available two hours prior to show time

Group, student, senior, arts worker, pay-what-you-can, and under-30 prices available

*All single tickets are subject to a $2.50 service fee and HST.

To Purchase Tickets

crowstheatre.com

647.341.7390 ext. 1010

boxoffice@crowstheatre.com

345 Carlaw Avenue (at Dundas Street East)