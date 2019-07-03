Toronto BuskerFest Announces 20th Anniversary Year!

Epilepsy Toronto is proud to announce that the 20th annual Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy will once again take place in Woodbine Park in The Beach, serving up non-stop, action-packed, fun-filled entertainment over the Labour Day weekend, Friday August 30 through Monday September 2.



Now in its milestone 20th year, the event is widely recognized as one of the best and biggest street performer festivals in North America, and the largest epilepsy awareness event in the world! Since its inception in 2000, the Toronto International BuskerFest has featured hundreds of the best street performers from around the globe, hosted millions of amazed spectators and helped raise much-needed funds for Epilepsy Toronto through visitors' donations at the gate.



"For 20 years BuskerFest has been bringing people from across Toronto to enjoy world class performers in support of an amazing cause. This year I am happy that they have chosen to come back to Woodbine Park so our Beaches East-York community can enjoy the festivities for another weekend." - Councillor Bradford



NEW Exciting Acts Appearing for the first time at Toronto BuskerFest:



Cartoonette (Portugal): This living statue looks like she escaped from a drawing into reality. She is captivating, bold and entertaining for the entire family!



Les Dudes (Switzerland/Finland): Spinning hoops, flying clubs, live music and laughter! This interactive street show combines circus, physical comedy and live music.



Imagicario (Peru/Canada): These unusual wandering puppets bring us two acts this year! Waykarü with its long legs and large tail, is a playful and extravagant character from another world; and Aroldo, a grumpy vagabond, roams without worrying. He does not hesitate to meet people and look for things that interest him... even in their pockets!



Magic Breakers (Belgium): A stunning visual performance blending historic breakdancing moves with a circus twist that keeps you on the edge of your seat.



Mark Correria (Canada): His show COINCIDENCE is a magic show performed by a comedian, and a comedy show performed by a magician. Watch as Mark Correia escapes from a straitjacket, makes your phone vanish, and finds your card using only...his tongue?



Richard Handley (UK): A puppeteer with much experience, we are happy to have him in Toronto with his show. Mr Bones is a dancing skeleton who has come back from the other side to sing and dance hits he enjoyed when alive.





Returning Acts we are thrilled to welcome back:



Bendy Em (Australia): This contortionist will have you on the edge of your seat as she twists her body into mind boggling positions and squeezes herself into a 16" Plexiglass box.



Mat Ricardo (UK): This gentleman juggler delivers big laughs, serious skills, slapstick, and breathtaking spectacle.



Lisa Lottie (Netherlands): She's a Hoola Hoop icon - watch Lisa Lottie Bend it like Barbie with insane feats of flexibility and some of the most impressive hula hoop tricks you have ever seen!



Madame Guillotine (Local): Marie Antoinette breaks out of hiding to take her audience on a comedic gauntlet of hilarity. This full length mime show channels early 90s cartoons with a dramatic finale!



Reuben DotDotDot (Australia): The 2014 People's Choice Award Winner returns with a brand new show - a handstand acrobatics show with style. Bringing you more skills, thrills balancing precariously, spinning on one hand high in the air, this show is spectacular, unforgettable, inverted, and above all WELL BALANCED.



Join comedians, escape-artists, sword-swallowers, musicians, magicians, fire jugglers, acrobats, aerial artists, clowns and daredevils; over a hundred of the most extraordinary street performers on earth, as they descend upon Woodbine Park for some serious fun! Admission by donation to Epilepsy Toronto. Prepare to be amazed!



Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy Dates: Friday August 30-Monday, September 2, 2019 Times: Aug. 30 (12pm - 10pm); Aug 31 (11am - 11pm); Sept 1 (11am - 10pm); Sept 2 (11am - 8pm) Location: Woodbine Park, in The Beach, 1695 Queen St. E. (Coxwell Ave. at Lakeshore Blvd. E.) Admission by Donation to Epilepsy Toronto For information, visit: www.torontobuskerfest.com





