Toronto Biennial Of Art 2022 Edition Concludes On June 5

What Water Knows, The Land Remembers, the critically acclaimed second edition of the Toronto Biennial of Art (the Biennial/TBA), closes on Sunday, June 5, 2022. What Water Knows, The Land Remembers draws from histories sedimented in and around Toronto, revealing entangled narratives and ecologies across time and space.

Exhibition and Programming sites move inland from the shoreline of Lake Ontario, following the above ground and hidden tributaries that shape this place. Events and installations are free and take place at nine sites across the Greater Toronto Area. Please see a schedule of highlights below, or visit the Biennial website for a full list of programs and partner venues.

Biennial participants are from over 18 places of origin including Argentina, Canada, England, Germany, Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Norway, Pakistan, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, and Zimbabwe, as well as Indigenous communities in Canada, Colombia, Aotearoa | New Zealand, Norway, and the United States. Since opening on March 26, 2022, the majority of exhibitions and programs have been held at the two main sites-72 Perth Avenue in downtown Toronto and the Small Arms Inspection Building in nearby Mississauga-as well as several locations throughout the city.

Photo Credit: Syrus Marcus Ware, MBL Freedom, 2022. Featuring Ravyn Wngz and Dainty Smith. Photo by Roxanne Fernandes