Tiger Princess Dance Projects to Present ALL THAT IS BETWEEN at Native Earth's Aki Studio Theatre

Tiger Princess Dance Projects will present All That Is Between, an evocative dance piece that explores the intricate dynamics of collective identity and the experience of isolation. Created by the multi-award-winning Yvonne Ng and featuring a remarkable ensemble of Canadian dancers, this captivating performance will take place at Native Earth's Aki Studio Theatre from September 12 to 14, 2024.

Inspired by Yvonne Ng's personal experiences, All That Is Between delves into how comfort is manifested at individual and institutional levels. The choreography weaves in elements of religious ritual, incorporating gestures that have been thoughtfully deconstructed, reconstructed, and ultimately reimagined to create a haunting resonance with the audience. These movements serve as raw expressions of loneliness and isolation, revealing the solace we seek in familiarity—whether in solitude or communion with others. Through this exploration, the work invites audiences to reflect on the profound connections that emerge from shared human experiences.

"Inspired by a transformative moment during a lengthy delay at Newark Airport, I became captivated by a young man's quiet prayer ritual amidst the chaos around us. As he donned his prayer shawl and tefillin, a palpable calm rippled through the crowded terminal, illustrating the profound impact of individual stories on our collective experience. All That Is Between is a movement-based exploration of the tensions and strengths inherent in our identities, delving into the paradoxes of collective isolation and connection. Drawing from my multicultural upbringing in Singapore, I invite audiences to reflect on the power of movement as a medium for healing and understanding in a world often marked by dissonance.” - Yvonne Ng, Creator of All That Is Between

Yvonne Ng (Artistic Director/Creator) is a dancer, choreographer, presenter, producer, curator and arts educator. She is the Artistic Director and creative instigator behind tiger princess dance projects, which has been in operation since 1996. Yvonne is a recipient of the 2017 Muriel Sherrin Award, the 2016 Jacqueline Lemieux Prize, Soulpepper Community Artist Award, K.M. Hunter Artist Award, the New Pioneers Arts Award, the 2022 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts and the Chalmers Arts Fellowship. A multiple nominee, in 2000 she was honoured with a Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Performance and in 2007, received the Ontario Premier's Award for Excellence in the Arts – New Talent Award.

The piece features interpretations by talented dance artists Morgyn Aronyk-Schell, Johanna Bergfelt, Amelia Brown, Charlotte Cain, and Sierra Chin Sawdy.

tiger princess dance projects create work reflecting our Artistic Director's unique heritage, perspective, and artistic values. Since 1999, we have been developing a repertoire of dance work and documenting our performances for audiences in Canada and abroad.

