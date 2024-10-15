Theatre Passe Muraille to Present The World Premiere Of ERASED by Coleen Shirin MacPherson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience a thought-provoking, genre-defying exploration of resistance, survival, and the human spirit in Erased. Theatre Passe Muraille, in partnership with Open Heart Surgery Theatre, will present the world premiere of Erased, a bold and imaginative new play by Coleen Shirin MacPherson. Erased invites audiences into a surreal post-climate collapse world inside a greeting card factory, where workers are pushed to their limits and forced to meet quotas while creating absurd cards under the control of machinery that defines and erases them.



Running from November 20 to November 30, 2024, at Theatre Passe Muraille, this visually striking 11-member physical theatre piece blends absurdism, dark comedy, political theatre, and poetry. It highlights our addiction to production in late capitalism and serves as a powerful call to reflect on the state of our planet and the systems that have entrapped us. Through a surreal marriage of genres, Erased explores how the spark of a soft revolution can turn into a roaring flame of resistance.

Erased began as a response to capitalism and the culture of consumption, written amidst the forests of France, where inspiration took a unique turn. It premiered in the UK with readings at the Arcola Theatre and Tristan Bates Theatre. It later evolved into a film-play broadcast live through La MaMa Experiments in New York City during the global pandemic. This production represents the latest iteration of a work that continues to grow, shaped by numerous artists and collaborators.

Developed at Tarragon Workspace and featured in Theatre Passe Muraille's Buzz Development series in 2021 and 2023, Erased has captured international attention. It has evolved through contributions from artists in London, New York, and Toronto. The play's journey from intimate readings to international broadcast highlights its resonance and adaptability.

The creation of Erased has been supported by a diverse array of talented artists and organizations, including contributions from Susanna Fournier, Mina James, Richard Hansell, and Theatre Gargantua. The Chorus of the Disappeared was developed in collaboration with York University's Devised Theatre students, making it a truly collaborative effort that brings fresh voices to the stage.



PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dates: November 20 - November 30, 2024

Venue: Theatre Passe Muraille, 16 Ryerson Ave, Toronto, ON

Performances: The environment is relaxed for the entire run; mask performances are mandatory on Saturday, November 23rd, at 7:30 PM and Wednesday, November 27th, at 7:30 PM.

Opening Night: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:30 PM



The Department of Theatre, Dance, and Performance at York University will lead post-show conversations on November 23rd and 27th. The conversations will feature guest speakers who will engage with the play's themes, followed by audience discussions. Food will be provided.

Comments