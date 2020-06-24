Theatre Aquarius Pledges Change After Backlash From Black Lives Matter Post

Theatre Aquarius is pledging change after people have taken issue with its Black Lives Matter postings on social media, according to CBC.

When the theatre posted in support of the movement on Facebook, many commenters expressed frustration, saying that the theatre needs to be more specific in what exactly it will 'do better.'

"Aquarius has never programmed a local BIPOC artist for their main stage in the time that I've been alive," says local director Aaron Jan. "Usually their programming caters to an older white demographic. When I talk to a lot of BIPOC artists, they feel very isolated by them."

Many other playwrights and creatives have felt isolated by the company as well, including Radha Menon and Kit Jai.

"They don't reply to anything," Menon said. "Whether you send them an email or a letter, they don't respond ... I feel overlooked. I've felt shunned."

Lorna Zaremba, Theatre Aquarius executive director, says the complaints have opened the theatre's eyes, and that change is coming.

"We intend to do better," she said. "There's a real effort by the theatre at this time to find the right way forward ... We need to listen, and listen to those who have not been heard."

Zaremba said that the organization has planned a strategic planning session in October, during which diversity will be one of the topics covered.

Read more on CBC.

Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You