The Sketchersons Present SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE Online 

Sure, you can't go out and see live sketch comedy right now, but with award-winning troupe The Sketchersons, the laughs can still come to you.

Based in Toronto, Ontario at their home venue Comedy Bar, The Sketchersons have been writing and performing weekly sketch comedy revues for 16 years. Each week their signature show Sunday Night Live delivers brand new hilarious material written that very week. The name is no coincidence, since the show is modeled after famed juggernaut SNL, complete with a news desk segment and celebrity guest hosts.

Speaking of hosts, some past favourites include Kids in the Hall legends Kevin McDonald and Scott Thompson, SNL alumni Jerry Minor and Jeff Richards, Emmy award winner Tatiana Maslany, 30 Rock's Scott Adsit and John Lutz, stars of Baroness von Sketch Show Aurora Browne and Carolyn Taylor, and the Hercules himself-Kevin Sorbo. The Sketchersons also love their stand-up comedian friends, like former hosts Tom Green, Debra DiGiovanni, Todd Glass, Todd Barry, and Kurt Braunohler. And while guests are often mined from the comedy world at large, the show has also featured sports icons like Brett "The Hitman" Hart, Sports Network anchor Jay Onrait, and wrestler RJ City.

The group has won a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Sketch Troupe, and received seven more nominations in the same category. Collectively, the current members of The Sketchersons have written for This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The Beaverton, CBC Comedy, Dlisted, and have performed with Just For Laughs, The Second City's National Touring Company, the Next Stage Festival, and A Sketch Comedy Extravaganza Eleganza.

The Sketchersons will continue to bring HOT NEW LIVE sketch comedy to the world wide web every Sunday at 9 PM! Check out what we have lined up:

Sunday April 5th // No host - 9 PM EDT

Sunday April 12th // Best of The Sketchersons, as part of #CanadaPerforms (presented by the National Arts Centre) - 9 PM EDT*

Sunday April 19th // Hosted by Andrew Johnston - 9 PM EDT

Sunday April 26th // Hosted by Priyanka Love - 9 PM EDT

