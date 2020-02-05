The Royal Conservatory Announces Classical Concerts In Koerner Hall And Beethoven 250 Festival For The 2020-21 Season

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, and Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, today revealed programming details of some of the classical concerts for the 2020-21 season. The full season of more than 100 concerts, including jazz, pop, and world music will be released in June.

"The celebrated artists in our upcoming season reconfirm Koerner Hall's reputation as one of the great concert halls of the world," says Dr. Peter Simon. "We welcome back those who have already graced our stage and look forward to welcoming those who haven't yet experienced the Hall's acoustical excellence."

Mervon Mehta stated, "Although Koerner Hall still feels new, our twelfth season is only a few months away. From our thrilling season gala, that stars a cavalcade of talented actors and singers, to our month-long celebration of the godfather of classical music, to a world premiere co-written by Margaret Atwood, so many stellar nights await you. The 31 concerts we announce today include world premiers, only-in-Koerner Hall collaborations, along with a few surprises. As we lead our busy lives in this often fractious world, music -

played at the highest level by artists who refuse to compromise - acts as a balm to soothe, to heal, and to inspire our passions. Koerner Hall, in its visual and aural splendour, becomes the vessel for people of all tastes and of all ages to connect and to discover. In June, we will announce another 70 concerts that will complete our season. We look forward to seeing you again and again! Our heartfelt thanks to our season sponsor BMO and to all of our individual, corporate, and government supporters who help us bring the brightest stars to Toronto and beyond."

The entire 2020-21 concert season, including jazz, world, pop, and dance will be announced on June 9, 2020.

For more information, visit www.rcmusic.ca.





