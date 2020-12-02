The Performance Collective Hopes To Make A Positive Impact On The Canadian Arts Community

The formation of the The Performance Collective has been announced.

A Collective of individuals, companies and organizations uniting with the common goal of collaboration, growth, development, reach & promotion. Helping to foster the creation of both artistic and economic freedom within collective members and the arts/entertainment industry at large.

The Performance Collective is committed to continued discussion regarding diversity, equality and equity in the performing arts landscape.

The Performance Collective's mandate is to broaden and strengthen the impact of smaller companies and organizations on the The performing arts landscape, the The Performance Collective aims to strengthen all members' creative process' and maximize the potential of its members.

The Performance Collective members represent a diverse range of emerging performers, creators, influencers, administrators and industry executives.

A collection of Toronto's brightest emerging minds in the performing arts industry, its members include: Rohan Duphar & Micayla Paris of Theatre Oculus, Samantha Schleese & Melissa Hart of SaMel Tanz, Sebastian Hirtenstien, Tarina Paquin of Paquin Creative, Ashley Harju of D2R Charity, Roberto Sapienza & Bryan Kling of Sapling Productions, Alayna Kellet of Von Hunt Productions and Adam Martino of Breakaway Entertainment.

Having worked in the industry as emerging arts professionals for several years now and with the uncertain state of the current arts landscape due to the global pandemic; The Performance Collective's members felt now more then ever a united front was needed to aid in trending our industry forward towards a prosperous 2021 and beyond. Coming together under one collective umbrella to ensure the prosperity of not just TPC member organizations but the industry as a whole in our eye will ultimately help to create continued opportunity for the community.

Look out for more announcements on The Performance Collective's 2021 season & endeavours, including a Virtual Launch Party this upcoming February. For more information regarding the The Performance Collective visit www.performancecollectiveto.com

