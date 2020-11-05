The National Ballet of Canada Cancels Remaining 2020/21 Season

The world premiere of Swan Lake has been moved to the 2021/22 season.

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, today announced that the remaining 2020/21 season will be cancelled due to the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and in recognition that a return to large gatherings in the near future is unlikely. The Winter Season in March will be cancelled and the world premiere of Swan Lake in June will be postponed to the 2021/22 season. The full 2021/22 season will be announced in spring 2021.

"Although this news is not unexpected, the decision to cancel the remainder of the 2020/21 season was made with a heavy heart," said Ms. Kain. "I am particularly disappointed that we must once again postpone the world premiere of my new production of Swan Lake which will now be presented in the 2021/22 season but the health and safety of our artists and audiences continues to be our foremost priority. We will return to the stage when it is safe to do so stronger than ever and until then, we will continue to share the artistry of our dancers virtually and, when possible, in socially distanced live performances."

The 2020/21 virtual season launched in September with Expansive Dances, a stunning triptych of dance films created by our Choreographic Associates Robert Binet, Guillaume Côté and Alysa Pires and acclaimed director Ben Shirinian.

Coming next is Spotlight Series, a digital reimagining of new and existing works, featuring world premieres of Trase Pa by Kevin A. Ormsby and Soul by Jera Wolfe, who both make their choreographic debuts with the company. Additional programming will be announced shortly.

The socially distanced performances of Mr. Binet's The Dreamers Ever Leave You at Harbourfront Centre and open rehearsals of Mr. Ormsby's Trase Pa at the Art Gallery of Ontario were postponed due to Toronto returning to modified Stage 2 restrictions. These events will be rescheduled when restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so.

During this especially challenging time with the loss of performance revenues, the National Ballet needs support more than ever. Through the Together for Ballet campaign, donations will keep our artists active and healthy by maintaining their training; assist us in commissioning and performing new works in this changed environment; and help us share our work digitally with the community.

All National Ballet subscribers and Swan Lake ticket holders will be contacted regarding their cancelled performances. They will be given a choice of keeping funds on account for 2021/22 season, a full refund or a charitable tax receipt in the value of their cancelled tickets.

