The National Ballet of Canada Announces THE NUTCRACKER Casting

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the principal casting for The Nutcracker. This season, First Soloist Koto Ishihara makes her debut as the Sugar Plum Fairy. The holiday favourite is onstage December 12 - January 4, 2020 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. #TheNutcrackerNBC

Sold-out for the past four seasons, The Nutcracker takes audiences on a journey from the magical world of the Snow Queen to the opulent splendour of the Sugar Plum Fairy's palace. Choreographed by James Kudelka with set and costumes design by Santo Loquasto and lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, The Nutcracker is a beloved Toronto holiday tradition.

The opening night on December 12 at 7:00 pm will feature Principal Dancers Harrison James and Greta Hodgkinson in the roles of Peter/The Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Ms. Hodgkinson will be retiring as Principal Dancer in March 2020 and this season marks her final performances in The Nutcracker. First Soloist Hannah Fischer will dance the role of the Snow Queen and First Soloist Donald Thom will dance the role of Uncle Nikolai.

Making their debuts this season are Principal Dancer Svetlana Lunkina and Second Soloist Calley Skalnik as the Snow Queen and Second Soloist Joe Chapman as Uncle Nikolai.

Since 1986, Share the Magic has brought the joy of dance to over 94,361 youth and families for free. The programme provides a unique and memorable experience for those who otherwise would not have access to a live performance. On December 11, 2019, the National Ballet invites 1,600 children and family members to a special presentation of The Nutcracker, Tickets are distributed to children and families through our partner schools and various social service agencies.

Nutcracker Story Time begins 45 minutes prior to every performance in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

Principal Casting

The Sugar Plum Fairy



Greta Hodgkinson (December 12 at 7:00 pm/December 15 at 5:30 pm)

Jillian Vanstone (December 13 at 7:00 pm/December 21, January 3 at 2:00 pm/December 29 at 1:00 pm)

Heather Ogden (December 14 at 2:00 pm/December 17, 21 at 7:00 pm/December 22, 28 at 5:30 pm/December 31 at 1:00 pm)

Sonia Rodriguez (December 14, 19 at 7:00 pm)

Elena Lobsanova (December 15 at 1:00 pm/December 18 at 7:00 pm)

Calley Skalnik (December 20, January 3 at 7:00 pm/December 22, 28 at 1:00 pm)

Koto Ishihara* (December 24 at 1:00 pm/December 29, January 4 at 5:30 pm)

Tina Pereira (December 27, January 4 at 1:00 pm/January 2 at 7:00 pm)

Peter/The Nutcracker



Harrison James (December 12 at 7:00 pm/December 15, 29, January 4 at 5:30 pm/December 24 at 1:00 pm)

Skylar Campbell (December 13 at 7:00 pm/December 21, January 3 at 2:00 pm/December 29 at 1:00 pm)

Christopher Gerty (December 14 at 2:00 pm/December 17, 21 at 7:00 pm)

Piotr Stanczyk (December 14, 19 at 7:00 pm)

Naoya Ebe (December 15, 27, January 4 at 1:00 pm/December 18, January 2 at 7:00 pm)

Jack Bertinshaw (December 20, January 3 at 7:00 pm/December 22, 28 at 1:00 pm)

Guillaume Côté (December 22, 28 at 5:30 pm/December 31 at 1:00 pm)

Snow Queen



Hannah Fischer (December 12, 19, January 3 at 7:00 pm/December 22 at 1:00 pm/December 28, 29 at 5:30 pm)

Svetlana Lunkina* (December 13, 14 at 7:00 pm/December 31 at 1:00 pm/January 3 at 2:00 pm)

Jenna Savella (December 14 at 2:00 pm)

Tanya Howard (December 15 at 5:30 pm/December 17, 18 at 7:00 pm)

Elena Lobsanova (December 20, January 2 at 7:00 pm/December 22 at 5:30 pm/January 4 at 1:00 pm)

Calley Skalnik* (December 21 at 2:00 pm/December 29 at 1:00 pm/January 4 at 5:30 pm)

Chelsy Meiss (December 15, 24, 27, 28 at 1:00 pm/December 21 at 7:00 pm)

Baba



Rebekah Rimsay (December 12, 19 at 7:00 pm/December 15, 29, January 4 at 5:30 pm/December 24 at 1:00 pm)

Alejandra Perez-Gomez (December 13, January 3 at 7:00 pm/December 15, 22, 28 at 1:00 pm/December 21 at 2:00 pm)

Tiffany Mosher (December 14, January 3 at 2:00 pm/December 21 at 7:00 pm/December 22, 28 at 5:30 pm/December 31 at 1:00 pm)

Stephanie Hutchison (December 17, 18, 20, January 2 at 7:00 pm/December 27, 29 January 4 at 1:00 pm)

Uncle Nikolai



Donald Thom (December 12 at 7:00 pm/December 14, 21 at 2:00 pm/December 15, 29, January 4 at 5:30 pm/December 24 at 1:00 pm)

Jack Bertinshaw (December 13, 18 at 7:00 pm/December 15 at 1:00 pm)

Ethan Watts (December 14, 19, 21, January 2 at 7:00 pm/January 4 at 1:00 pm)

Spencer Hack (December 17 at 7:00 pm/December 27, 29 at 1:00 pm/January 3 at 2:00 pm)

Joe Chapman* (December 20, January 3 at 7:00 pm/December 22, 28 at 1:00 pm)

Piotr Stanczyk (December 22, 28 at 5:30 pm/December 31 at 1:00 pm)

* Debut

Casting subject to change.





