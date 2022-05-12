The National Ballet of Canada Announces Principal Cast ofÂ SWAN LAKE

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the principal casting for the world premiere of Swan Lake, directed and staged by Karen Kain. The newly imagined production will feature four debuts in the principal roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried. Swan Lake is onstage June 10 - 26, 2022 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

Dancing the principal roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried will be Principal Dancers Jurgita Dronina and Harrison James, Svetlana Lunkina and Brendan Saye, Heather Ogden and Ben Rudisin*, Tina Pereira* and Naoya Ebe and Second Soloists Genevieve Penn Nabity* and Christopher Gerty. Guest Artist Maria Kochetkova will dance the role of Odette/Odile opposite Principal Dancer Siphesihle November* as Prince Siegfried.

*Debuts

"I have followed Maria Kotchetkova's illustrious international career for many years and long admired her exquisite artistry and versatility. I am thrilled she will be making her National Ballet debut in this exciting premiere," said Muir. "Karen's inspired new production will be a wonderful vehicle for the depth of talent in our company with many artists making their debuts in the iconic lead roles."

Kochetkova is an internationally celebrated dancer in demand as a guest artist around the world. She is a former Principal Dancer with San Francisco Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, former Lead Principal with English National Ballet and has performed with The Royal Ballet, the Bolshoi and Stanislavsky Theaters in Moscow, the Mariinsky and Mikhailovsky Theatres in St. Petersburg, Rome Opera and the Tokyo Ballet. This marks Kochetkova's debut with The National Ballet of Canada and the first time the renowned artist will perform in Canada with a Canadian company.

Performance dates to be announced on May 30, 2022.

Kain's new staging of Swan Lake gives renewed emphasis to the emotion and humanity of the classic tale and is inspired by Erik Bruhn's landmark version but in her own bold vision. Set to Tchaikovsky's timeless score, Swan Lake features set and costume design by Gabriela TÃ½leÅ¡ovÃ¡, lighting by Bonnie Beecher and projection design by Sean Nieuwenhuis. Choreography is by Kain, Christopher Stowell and Robert Binet, after Bruhn, Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa.

The Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts no longer requires proof of vaccination, however the mask mandate remains in place.

