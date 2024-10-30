The Living Arts Centre Announces THE NUTCRACKER, GLASS TIGER, THE STRUMBELLAS, And THE DEBATERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Living Arts Centre has announced its third wave of festive programming, offering a lineup of holiday entertainment that promises to create unforgettable experiences.

Building on the success of earlier announcements, this exciting selection of performances brings together cherished holiday traditions, nostalgic music, and comedy for all ages.

Headlining the celebration is the timeless ballet The Nutcracker, followed by a special nostalgic performance by Grammy-nominated band Glass Tiger, featuring former MuchMusic VJ Erica Ehm.

Two-time JUNO Award-winning group The Strumbellas will also join the festivities, along with a dose of holiday hilarity from The Debaters Live Holiday Tour. Together, these highly anticipated events ensure an enchanting and joyful season at the LAC.

The Nutcracker – December 1, 2024

Step into a magical winter wonderland with The Nutcracker, a beloved holiday classic that has captured the hearts of audiences for generations. Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, this stunning production features the breathtaking Ukrainian Gopak version. Make The Nutcracker part of your family's holiday tradition with this spectacular, world-class performance.

Glass Tiger: This Island Earth – December 5, 2024

Celebrate the holiday season with 80s legends Glass Tiger, one of Canada's most iconic bands. With unforgettable hits like "Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone)," "Someday," and "My Town," Glass Tiger takes audiences on a nostalgic journey through their celebrated career. Joined by special guest Erica Ehm, this evening of timeless hits will transport you back to the era that made Glass Tiger a household name. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind retrospective performance!

The Strumbellas – December 8, 2024

Join the two-time JUNO Award-winning alternative group The Strumbellas for an electrifying performance as they showcase songs from their eagerly awaited fifth studio album, Part Time Believer. Known for their infectious energy and heartfelt lyrics, The Strumbellas have been captivating audiences since their debut in 2008. This performance marks an exciting new chapter in their musical journey, and it's one you won't want to miss!

The Debaters Live Holiday Tour – December 13, 2024

Prepare to laugh your stockings off with The Debaters Live Holiday Tour! Hosted by the always witty Steve Patterson, this holiday edition features two of Canada's comedic heavyweights, Sean Cullen and Courtney Gilmour, going mistletoe-to-toe in hilarious debates about all things festive. Complete with stand-up performances and side-splitting holiday-themed debates, this comedy showdown will leave you in stitches as the audience gets to decide who sleighs the competition!

For more information on the full holiday lineup and ticket availability, visit www.livingartscentre.ca. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.ca.

