The Assembly Presents The Third Annual HAROLDFEST

Toronto's only longform improv festival, Haroldfest, will celebrate their third anniversary with some of North America's top improvisers coming together in Toronto. The week-long festival will feature performances and workshops at Comedy Bar, The Social Capital Theatre, Sweet Action Theatre, and Bad Dog Theatre from October 14 - 20, 2019.

Haroldfest is excited to announce headliners for the Festival including The Stepfathers (credits from Broad City, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Orange is the New Black, The Chris Gethard Show), STRIKE (multi Canadian Comedy Award winners), Moonstruck (Fringe Favourites), S&P (credits from The Second City, Handmaid's Tale, Baroness Von Sketch Show), Baker and Jan (credits from The Second City, Workin Moms, Mean Girls, Canadian Comedy Award winners), and a remount from the sold out run at the Next Stage Festival, The Harold Experience.

"We're so happy to have Haroldfest back in its third year! It's exciting to be able to highlight the best of Toronto longform improv, and bring NYC's best improvisers to perform and teach classes," said founder of Haroldfest, Martha Stortz.

Throughout the week, Haroldfest will feature Toronto's best improv troupes including CBC's newest comedy darlings, TallboyzIIMen, as well as Harrison Ford Focus, Sword Downie, Garfield of Dreams, Goldman Zacks Morris, Grieve Buscemi, Manic Yitzi Dream Gal, Brad Pittbull, Sandra OMG, Indiana Zeta-Jones, Lockouts, Darth Vader Ginsberg, Grim Diesel, S&P, Jibber Jabbar, Orson Whales, and more. The weekend will also include workshops by Alex Dickson, Connor Ratliff, Sebastian Conelli, and Shannon O'Neill.

The Assembly is a Toronto-based longform improv collective dedicated to making good improv and great improvisers. The Assembly created Haroldfest in 2017 to celebrate the best in longform improv. www.theassemblyimprov.com





