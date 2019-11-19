The 2020 JUNO Awards Tickets On-Sale November 22

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced that tickets to The 2020 JUNO Awards, taking place at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK, will go on sale Friday, November 22. This year's largest celebration of Canadian music will broadcast across Canada, live on CBC, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the free CBC Gem streaming service, and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos at 8 p.m. ET (6 pm CDT) on Sunday, March 15.



Tickets to The 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets are available starting at $39.95 (plus fees) online at www.ticketmaster.ca , by phone at 1-800-970-SEAT (7328) and in-person at the Sasktel Centre Box Office - 3515 Thatcher Avenue (Main Entrance). For an extra $15, get your official 3D Collector Ticket plus JUNO branded lanyard at time of purchase. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to MusiCounts , Canada's music education charity associated with CARAS and the JUNO Awards, courtesy of SaskTel Centre.



Stay tuned for broadcast announcements for The 2020 JUNO Awards and JUNO Week events in the coming months.



Leading up to the broadcast, JUNO Week events will take over the city, including the highly anticipated 2020 JUNO Cup Presented by CBC Sports, taking place March 13, 2020 at Merlis Belsher Place, where Canadian musicians go head-to-head with NHL legends in Canada's favourite sport - hockey. This event is in support of MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity associated with the JUNO Awards. Tickets to this celebrity hockey game go on sale Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. CT online at www.ticketmaster.ca , by phone at 1-800-970-SEAT (7328) and in-person at the Sasktel Centre Box Office - 3515 Thatcher Avenue (Main Entrance). Individual tickets to JUNO Cup Presented by CBC Sports are $20 (plus fees) or $15 (plus fees) when purchasing 10 or more tickets.



The 49th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2020 will be hosted in Saskatoon, SK from March 9 through March 15, 2020, culminating in The JUNO Awards, on Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre, broadcast live on CBC, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the free CBC Gem streaming service in Canada and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos .





