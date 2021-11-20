Tapestry Opera Just Announced Upcoming 2022 Season Lineup

The Toronto-based opera company, Tapestry Opera has just announced the first half of the year's shows for 2022. They have three productions slated for January-June: Gould's Wall, Songbook XI, and R.U.R. A Torrent of Light.

Gould's Wall is the tale of a young, extraordinarily talented musician is striving for perfection in her art. Her path to greatness? A magnificent wall, per the Tapestry Opera website. Bursting with the compulsion to reach the top, she invokes Canadian icon, classical pianist Glenn Gould to guide her towards dizzying heights - but the path isn't easy. Each brick represents her art, her rigour, and her challenge. Does she have the strength, or will she slip and fall into the abyss? Librettist Liza Balkan evokes the young artist's rigorous journey, weaving many of Gould's own words into the libretto, and acclaimed Canadian composer Brian Current delivers a thrilling, kinetic score. Gould's Wall is directed by multiple Dora Award-winning Philip Akin, and features The Glenn Gould School's New Music Ensemble. The show will run January 12-16.

With only two performances (March 11-12), Songbook XI is described as "an intimate evening of music and song". The eleventh installment of this Tapestry staple will be headlined by Jorell Williams, who will be joined by 12 of Canada's brightest up and coming opera professionals.

The world premiere of R.U.R.: A Torrent of Light will run May 24-June 5. Tapestry Opera will tell the story follows tech company R.U.R. founded by power-couple Helena and Dom, as it dominates the A.I. software market and powers the now-ubiquitous androids that serve their human owners. As Dom continues to consolidate R.U.R.'s power in the marketplace, Helena's research leads to an A.I. breakthrough that will pit their visions for the future squarely against each other. They've reached a turning point for humanity - but is humanity ready?

Inspired by Karel Čapek's 1920's science-fiction play Rossum's Universal Robots (which introduced the word "robot" to the English language), composer Nicole Lizée's and writer Nicolas Billon's R.U.R. A Torrent of Light grapples with one of our generation's most fascinating questions.

To find more information, or to purchase tickets to any of the announced performances, visit the Tapestry Opera here.