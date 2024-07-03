Tanya Talaga THE KNOWING Book Launch Added To The Koerner Hall Season In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Conservatory of Music is thrilled to add a very special book launch – Tanya Talaga's The Knowing – to the 2024-25 season lineup on September 23, presented in partnership with RamsayTalks.

Award-winning and bestselling Anishinaabe author Tanya Talaga joins Bob Ramsay for a special edition of RamsayTalks to launch her new book, The Knowing. Deeply personal and meticulously researched, the book is a seminal unravelling of the centuries-long oppression of Indigenous People that continues to reverberate in these communities today. Talaga retells the history of Canada as only she can – through an Indigenous lens, beginning with the life of her great-great grandmother Annie Carpenter and her family as they experienced decades of government- and Church-sanctioned enfranchisement and genocide.

Through her best-selling books, acclaimed documentaries and podcasts, her Globe and Mail columns and powerful lectures (including the 2018 CBC Massey Lecture), Talaga amplifies Indigenous voices and stories across Canada and the world. She offers audiences her deep knowledge of Indigenous culture and history, humanizing the legacy of colonization, and offering hope for a more equitable future.

Ms. Talaga will read from her book and discuss it, then be interviewed and answer questions from the audience.

Each ticket includes admission to the event and a copy of The Knowing.

Limited quantities of premium tickets include an exclusive pre-event reception with the author and a signed copy of The Knowing, along with a complimentary drink.

EVENT DETAILS

Tanya Talaga: The Knowing

Monday, September 23, 2024 at 7pm

Koerner Hall

The Royal Conservatory of Music

TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, 273 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Tickets start at $60 and go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 10am

online at www.rcmusic.com/performance,

by calling 416.408.0208, or in person at the Weston Family Box Office

A limited number of Rush Tickets are available starting 3 hours before all performances by phone only.

