Tafel Talks Returns With MUSIC AS RESISTENCE

Join the discussion on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7 PM EST.

Tafel Talks online panel discussions return on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7 PM EST with Music as Resistance. Moderated by Raha Javanfar, the conversation will explore how music has given voice to resistance over the centuries, whether political, religious, social, or economic. Joining Javanfar are panelists Torquil Campbell, member of the band Stars and co-host of Soft Revolution podcast; Kate Helsen, Assistant Professor, Don Wright Faculty of Music at the University of Western Ontario and member of Tafelmusik Chamber Choir; and Reginald Mobley, countertenor, director, and Programming Consultant for Boston's Handel and Haydn Society. Tickets for Music as Resistance are $15 and are now on sale at Tafelmusik.org.



Throughout history, music has been a means of expressing resistance against the status quo, either openly or covertly. From Bach's struggles with Leipzig town councillors in his effort to prioritize art over ideology to Billy Bragg and the Red Wedge movement in Thatcher-era England, and from cloistered 17th-century nuns whose music challenged papal authority to the rise of Black spirituals and gospel music during the Civil Rights movement, music has done the heavy lifting when words alone have failed.



"Music is an effective and universally understood way to convey the complexity of human existence. Music is easily passed down and internalized. At a time when simply performing a live concert can be seen as an act of resistance, our Tafel Talks conversation explores music's power to lift up, unite, and give voice to the oppressed and forgotten," said Executive Director Carol Kehoe.



"We invite you to tune in for what's bound to be a spirited discussion about music's ability to challenge the powers that be and help usher in change."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You