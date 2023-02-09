Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Extends Through February 26

Tickets for the new week of performances is now on sale.

Feb. 09, 2023  
THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Extends Through February 26

David Mirvish and The Company Theatre have announced that due to popular demand the Canadian premiere production of Andrew Bovell's drama, Things I Know to be True, directed by Philip Riccio will extend performances through February 26, 2023. Tickets for the new week of performances is now on sale online at Mirvish.com and on the Mirvish App.

Things I Know to be True stars Tom McCamus, Seana McKenna, Alanna Bale, Michael Derworiz, Christine Horne and Daniel Maslany. The production features set design by Shannon Lea Doyle, lighting design by Nick Blais, costume design by Ming Wong, and sound design by Deanna Choi. The stage manager is Robert Harding.

Premiered in 2016 in Adelaide, Australia, produced by the State Theatre Company and the U.K.-based physical theatre company Frantic Assembly, the play was the eagerly awaited new work by one of Australia's premiere playwrights and screenwriters. Andrew Bovell, whose past works include the international hits Speaking in Tongues and When the Rain Stops Falling, wanted to create something differently. He suggested he work with Geordie Brookman, the artistic director of the State Theatre Company, and a group of actors to workshop a play suggested solely by a book of photos by Gregory Crewdson, who is famous for his cinematic and eerie images of the decay of small-town America.

From that starting point, and from a diverse collection of other source materials that were discovered during the show's workshop creation period, Bovell fashioned a play about a family attempting to come to terms and find contentment in a world that is constantly changing, in ways both surprising and expected.

Things I Know to be True played to both popular and critical acclaim in Australia and then on an extensive UK tour, including two engagements at London's prestigious Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

A poignant family drama with universal resonance, Things I Know to be True is the story of a year in the life of the Prices, a seemingly typical modern suburban family. Bob (Tom McCamus) works on the assembling line at a car factory and Fran (Seana McKenna) is a registered nurse. They have struggled to raise four children - Rosie (Alanna Bale), Pip (Christine Horne), Ben (Daniel Maslany) and Mia (Michael Derworiz). Now in their sixties, with their children grown and independent, the couple looks forward to their retirement years.

But a parent's job is never finished, and as the seasons change, Bob and Fran find themselves guiding and supporting their children as they each face life-altering changes that shake the foundation of the once stable family home. Some of the forces that change this family's life are out of its control, such as new technology and the advancement of an encroaching global economy. Some are very personal.

With insight and humanity, Bovell has tapped into the poetry, beauty and tragedy of everyday life to create a deeply moving play about familial love in many of its forms - at times comforting and supportive, at others suffocating and destructive,

Founded in 2005, The Company Theatre has produced some of Toronto's most memorable productions over the last fifteen years. Working with Canada's leading artists and showcasing some of the world's outstanding and innovative new plays, The Company Theatre's productions have included the Canadian premieres of Bruce Norris's Domesticated, Annie Baker's John, and, most recently, the multiple Dora Award-winning production of Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, starring Kim Coates. In 2012, The Company Theatre produced an acclaimed production of Andrew Bovell's first international hit, Speaking in Tongues, at the Berkeley Street Theatre.




Summerworks Announces Michael Caldwell As Artistic Director And Morgan Norwich As Managing Photo
Summerworks Announces Michael Caldwell As Artistic Director And Morgan Norwich As Managing Director
SummerWorks' Board of Directors have announced the organization's next chapter with a new co-leadership model, which includes Michael Caldwell as Artistic Director and Morgan Norwich as Managing Director. Caldwell and Norwich will move into these new positions at SummerWorks in March.
Tafelmusik Announces New Series At Toronto Botanical Garden Photo
Tafelmusik Announces New Series At Toronto Botanical Garden
Tafelmusik has announced Tafelmusik at the Garden, a new three-concert chamber series created in partnership with the Toronto Botanical Garden. These Sunday afternoon concerts take place at 2pm in the lovely Floral Hall, indoors at the TBG.
Soundstreams to Present STEVE REICH: NOW & THEN in March Photo
Soundstreams to Present STEVE REICH: NOW & THEN in March
Soundstreams will present STEVE REICH: Now & Then, a celebration of legendary American composer Steve Reich's 86th birthday with a special one-night event.
Tickets for HADESTOWN at the Royal Alexandra Theatre to Go On Sale This Week Photo
Tickets for HADESTOWN at the Royal Alexandra Theatre to Go On Sale This Week
Tickets for Hadestown at the Royal Alexandra Theatre will go on sale to the public on Friday February 10 at 10:00 a.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Summerworks Announces Michael Caldwell As Artistic Director And Morgan Norwich As Managing DirectorSummerworks Announces Michael Caldwell As Artistic Director And Morgan Norwich As Managing Director
February 8, 2023

SummerWorks' Board of Directors have announced the organization's next chapter with a new co-leadership model, which includes Michael Caldwell as Artistic Director and Morgan Norwich as Managing Director. Caldwell and Norwich will move into these new positions at SummerWorks in March.
Tickets for HADESTOWN at the Royal Alexandra Theatre to Go On Sale This WeekTickets for HADESTOWN at the Royal Alexandra Theatre to Go On Sale This Week
February 8, 2023

Tickets for Hadestown at the Royal Alexandra Theatre will go on sale to the public on Friday February 10 at 10:00 a.m.
The Theatre Centre Café/Bar Reopens On West Queen WestThe Theatre Centre Café/Bar Reopens On West Queen West
February 7, 2023

The Theatre Centre has announced the renovation and relaunch of its popular café/bar and in the heart of West Queen West. Prominently situated in one of the city's fastest growing neighbourhoods, the café/bar serves as an artist and community hub, a public performance space, and a vital part of the bustling artistic activity of The Theatre Centre.
CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Returns To Massey Hall in MayCHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! Returns To Massey Hall in May
February 7, 2023

Just this past weekend Choir! Choir! Choir! announced, in front of a sold out Massey Hall crowd, their return to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Friday, May 26, 2023. As they always do for their Massey Hall shows, the duo are cooking up something very special, with a program announcement in the coming weeks.
Arts Ahead Presents LOST, FOUND AND UNBOUND: EXPLORING OVERLOOKED OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTS ENGAGEMENTArts Ahead Presents LOST, FOUND AND UNBOUND: EXPLORING OVERLOOKED OPPORTUNITIES FOR ARTS ENGAGEMENT
February 6, 2023

Centennial College's annual student-run symposium, Arts Ahead, will present the first in-person edition since the pandemic on the theme Lost, Found and Unbound: Exploring Overlooked Opportunities for Arts Engagement, running February 15, 2023, at Society Clubhouse in Toronto.
share