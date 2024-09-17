THE FLIN FLON COWBOY World Premiere to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Passe Muraille, in co-production with Flin Flon Cowboy Collective and in association with Why Not Theatre, will bring the World Premiere of The Flin Flon Cowboy, a new autobiographical musical that brings the remarkable life of Ken Harrower to the stage. The Flin Flon Cowboy is an unflinching exploration of identity, freedom, and the power of love, featuring original songs by Ken Harrower and Johnny Spence performed live alongside a country band. Directed by co-creator Erin Brandenburg, this deeply personal theatrical experience runs from October 19 to November 2, 2024.

“This project began as a collaboration of storytelling and songwriting, transforming Ken's complex and poignant experiences into a musical journey. As the central performer, Ken's vulnerability and authenticity drive the narrative, allowing audiences to witness a powerful blend of hope, humour, and resilience in the face of adversity." - Erin Brandenburg, Director and co-creator

Ken Harrower, a disabled artist and singer who identifies as gay, takes the audience on a journey from his early years in the small town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, through the challenges of growing up with a disability and within the foster care system. Refusing to be constrained by societal expectations, Ken escapes the prairies and finds his true home within Toronto's vibrant LGBTQIA+ community. His last show, Access Me, was a testament to his artistry, earning nominations for 3 Dora Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Outstanding New Play, and winning Best Direction.

The Flin Flon Cowboy has been developed over the past five years by Ken Harrower, Erin Brandenburg, Johnny Spence, and The Flin Flon Cowboy Collective, a collaboration of award-winning theatre artists and musicians dedicated to bringing Ken Harrower's extraordinary life story to the stage with support from TPM's Buzz In-Development Series, Workman Arts' Rendezvous with Madness Festival and Slaight Theatre Creation Residency at Banff.

Creative Team:

Musical Director/Composer: Johnny Spence

Performers: Ken Harrower, Greg Campbell

Band Members: Mara Nesrallah, Steven Foster, Kate Palumbo

Producer: Brian Postalian

Set and Costume Design: Jung-Hye Kim

Lighting Design: Echo Zhou

Video Design: Laura Warren

Surtitle Design: Nicole Eun-Ju Bell

Accessibility Movement Consultation/Coaching: Frank Hull

Movement Direction: Monica Dottor

Stage Manager: Jules Vodarek Hunter

Production Management: Carlos Varela

Technical Direction: Nathan Gregory

Dramaturg: Debbie Patterson

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHEN: Sunday, October 19 to Sunday, November 2, 2024, Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, and matinees on Sundays at 2 pm. With two mask mandatory shows on October 20, 2024 and October 25, 2024.

WHERE: 16 Ryerson Avenue, Toronto ON, M5T 2P3

TICKETS: Tickets range from $15, $40 and $65, with a pay what you can afford pricing. They can be purchased at https://www.passemuraille.ca/

ACCESSIBILITY: The whole run is Blind Friendly, Captioned, and Relaxed Environment



WEBSITE: https://www.passemuraille.ca/

