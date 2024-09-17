THE FLIN FLON COWBOY World Premiere to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille

The production will run from October 19 to November 2, 2024.
Theatre Passe Muraille, in co-production with Flin Flon Cowboy Collective and in association with Why Not Theatre, will bring the World Premiere of The Flin Flon Cowboy, a new autobiographical musical that brings the remarkable life of Ken Harrower to the stage. The Flin Flon Cowboy is an unflinching exploration of identity, freedom, and the power of love, featuring original songs by Ken Harrower and Johnny Spence performed live alongside a country band. Directed by co-creator Erin Brandenburg, this deeply personal theatrical experience runs from October 19 to November 2, 2024.
“This project began as a collaboration of storytelling and songwriting, transforming Ken's complex and poignant experiences into a musical journey. As the central performer, Ken's vulnerability and authenticity drive the narrative, allowing audiences to witness a powerful blend of hope, humour, and resilience in the face of adversity." - Erin Brandenburg, Director and co-creator
Ken Harrower, a disabled artist and singer who identifies as gay, takes the audience on a journey from his early years in the small town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, through the challenges of growing up with a disability and within the foster care system. Refusing to be constrained by societal expectations, Ken escapes the prairies and finds his true home within Toronto's vibrant LGBTQIA+ community. His last show, Access Me, was a testament to his artistry, earning nominations for 3 Dora Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble and Outstanding New Play, and winning Best Direction.
The Flin Flon Cowboy has been developed over the past five years by Ken Harrower, Erin Brandenburg, Johnny Spence, and The Flin Flon Cowboy Collective, a collaboration of award-winning theatre artists and musicians dedicated to bringing Ken Harrower's extraordinary life story to the stage with support from TPM's Buzz In-Development Series, Workman Arts' Rendezvous with Madness Festival and Slaight Theatre Creation Residency at Banff.
Creative Team:
Musical Director/Composer: Johnny Spence
Performers: Ken Harrower, Greg Campbell
Band Members: Mara Nesrallah, Steven Foster, Kate Palumbo
Producer: Brian Postalian
Set and Costume Design: Jung-Hye Kim
Lighting Design: Echo Zhou
Video Design: Laura Warren
Surtitle Design: Nicole Eun-Ju Bell
Accessibility Movement Consultation/Coaching: Frank Hull
Movement Direction: Monica Dottor
Stage Manager: Jules Vodarek Hunter
Production Management: Carlos Varela
Technical Direction: Nathan Gregory
Dramaturg: Debbie Patterson
WHEN: Sunday, October 19 to Sunday, November 2, 2024, Wednesday to Saturday at 7:30 pm, and matinees on Sundays at 2 pm. With two mask mandatory shows on October 20, 2024 and October 25, 2024.
WHERE: 16 Ryerson Avenue, Toronto ON, M5T 2P3
TICKETS: Tickets range from $15, $40 and $65, with a pay what you can afford pricing. They can be purchased at https://www.passemuraille.ca/
ACCESSIBILITY: The whole run is Blind Friendly, Captioned, and Relaxed Environment
WEBSITE: https://www.passemuraille.ca/
