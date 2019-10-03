Sir Andrew Davis and Johannes Debus Join Lineup Of Speakers For Neil Crory Tribute Concert

Sir Andrew Davis, Interim Artistic Director, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and Johannes Debus, Music Director, Canadian Opera Company, will be among the musical luminaries taking part in the Neil Crory Tribute Concert on Friday, October 11, 7 PM, at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. With their recorded and live spoken tributes, Davis and Debus join an unprecedented lineup of singers, instrumentalists, CBC broadcasters, and guest speakers for this extraordinary celebration of music and the human voice in honour of the legendary CBC Music producer, mentor, impresario, colleague, and friend who died on January 10 at the age of 68. Tickets and program information are available at tafelmusik.org/crory.



Throughout his remarkable career as a Senior Producer for CBC Music, Neil Crory collaborated extensively with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Canadian Opera Company, Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra, and Opera Atelier, along with many individual musicians and composers.



On October 11, a stellar array of Canada's internationally renowned singers and instrumentalists will perform selections from the music most cherished by Crory in a program of music that spans more than three centuries.



Spoken tributes (live and recorded) by Russell Braun and Carolyn Maule, Sir Andrew Davis, Johannes Debus, Gerald Finley, Judith Forst, Joanne Kolomyjec, Jeanne Lamon, Rosemarie Landry, Marshall Pynkoski, Sondra Radvanovsky, Edith Wiens, and CBC Music and ICI Musique personalities Françoise Davoine, Eric Friesen, and Ben Heppner.



Performances by Phillip Addis, Isabel Bayrakdarian, Isaiah Bell, Benjamin Butterfield, Tracy Dahl, Ellen McAteer, Nathalie Paulin, Brett Polegato, Jean Stilwell, Krisztina Szabó, Daniel Taylor, Erin Wall, Monica Whicher, a choir of alumni from Stratford Summer Music Vocal Academy with conductor Howard Dyck, and Alex Halliday, Daniel Lichti, Julie Nesrallah, and Lawrence Wiliford.



Members of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra: John Abberger, oboe | Julia Wedman & Christopher Verrette, violins | Patrick Jordan, viola |Charlotte Nediger, harpsichord.



Marie Bérard & Paul Zevenhuizen, violins | Steven Dann, viola | David Hetherington, cello Joseph Macerollo, accordion | James Spragg, trumpet | Ryan Scott, percussion| pianists Emily Hamper, Robert Kortgaard, Stephen Ralls, and Peter Tiefenbach.



One hour prior to the concert, writer and broadcaster Robert Harris hosts a panel discussion titled Working with An Original. Four of Crory's CBC colleagues share their workplace memories of a producer who helped define the craft. Featuring Françoise Davoine, Howard Dyck, Eric Friesen, and Karin Wells.



All proceeds from the concert will be directed to The Neil F. Crory Endowment Fund, administered by the Ontario Arts Foundation to carry on his legacy by supporting young singers enrolled in the Stratford Summer Music Vocal Academy.





