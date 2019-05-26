Shaw Festival's Emerging Artists Program Receives Multi-year Commitment Of Support From RBC Foundation

Earlier this evening at the opening celebration of Brigadoon, Shaw Festival Executive Director Tim Jennings announced a three-year commitment from the RBC Foundation for the ongoing support of the Shaw Festival's Emerging Artists Program. Supporting the Festival since 1972, the RBC Foundation continues their long-time partnership with The Shaw with a multi-year pledge of $250,000 in funding. This renewed commitment will provide support to approximately 21 emerging Shaw Festival artists through the 2021 season.

Managed by Associate Artistic Director Kate Hennig , The Shaw's Emerging Artists Program focuses on providing young actors with a livable income, diverse training and performance experience; mentorship support and networking opportunities to help them establish successful careers in the arts.

The RBC Foundation's generosity allows the Shaw Festival to expand existing training to include workshop sessions with internationally renowned artists who are masters in their craft. These exclusive classes expose the Emerging Artist to diverse ideas and varied approaches to help hone their multi-disciplinary artistry. Each Emerging Artist is paired with an established actor in the Shaw Festival ensemble. These mentors offer guidance throughout the season to help the Emerging Artist acclimate to the company, region and theatre industry.





