Shaw Festival Cancels Remaining 2020 Performances of CHARLEY'S AUNT and FLUSH

Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL remain as scheduled.

As the country and world continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic, the Shaw Festival is unable to realize performances in fall 2020. As a result, the Festival has cancelled the remaining performances of Charley's Aunt and Flush.



Performances of A Christmas Carol have not yet been cancelled in the hopes that The Shaw can welcome reduced-capacity audiences into the Royal George Theatre for the holiday season.



"We know it looks insurmountable to return to the stage in 2020, but we at The Shaw are holding onto hope for a holiday season," said Kimberley Rampersad, Associate Artistic Director. "Our hope is a candle - it may flicker, but it will not go out. We will be hopeful for the future of our art and we look forward to the day we get to welcome our beloved patrons back to the theatre."



The Shaw continues to plan for A Christmas Carol, but performances will only happen if it is deemed safe for the audiences, artists and company members. Later this fall, the Festival will announce details of protocols and safety measures that follow and exceed the directives of the local, provincial and federal governments and Canadian public health agencies.



Ticket holders to cancelled Shaw Festival performances will have the full value of their tickets held on their account. A team of box office representatives is working remotely to contact ticket holders to discuss options such as leaving money on account for future exchanges, converting the ticket value to a charitable donation or issuing a refund. In the meantime, patrons can visit shawfest.com for more information and direct any ticket-related questions to feedback@shawfest.com.

