Shakespeare In The Ruff Presents THE WINTER'S TALE In Withrow Park
Shakespeare in the Ruff brings one of Shakespeare's most transformative plays, The Winter's Tale, to Withrow Park. Part dark fairy-tale, part comedy, The Winter's Tale explores the relationship between repentance and forgiveness in a way that echoes loudly in our modern times. Bring a picnic, meet a neighbour, and experience a summer's night between the trees and beneath the stars.
The Winter's Tale is made possible with generous support from Crow's Theatre.
CAST
- Jani Lauzon as Paulina & Old Shepherd
- Tiffany Martin as Hermione
- Richard Lee as Leontes
- Eponine Lee as Mamillius
- Kaitlyn Riordan as Camillo
- Giovanni Spina as Florizel
- Andrea Carter as Perdita
- Jason Gray as Polixenes
CREATIVE TEAM
- Sarah Kitz, Director & Dramaturge
- Andrew Joseph Richardson, Dramaturge
- Keshia Palm, Assistant Director & Social Media Producer
- Claire Hill, Scenography
- Jareth Li, Lighting Designer
- Maddie Bautista, Sound Designer & Composer
- Isabel Martins, Props Designer & Production Labour
- Tamara Vuckovic, Stage Manager
- Nazerah Carlisle, Assistant Stage Manager
- Gloria Mok, Production Manager & Technical Director
- Kate Walker, Producer
- Eva Barrie, Associate Producer
- Elizabeth Morris, Deaf Community Consultant
Pay-what-you-can, cash only (suggested $20 donation)
Reserve online at: shakespeareintheruff.com
Shakespeare in the Ruff presents an annual summer production, using Shakespeare as a foundation to re-interpret, re-write, and re-new classic stories for a contemporary audiences, while pushing the boundaries of what is possible in outdoor theatre. Ruff has gained critical acclaim with productions such as Macbeth: Walking Shadows, a puppet adaptation Macbeth, and Portia's Julius Caesar, a re-working of Julius Caesar from the female perspective. Shakespeare in the Ruff emphasizes community building and education, with the core value of accessibility. Ruff is led by Co-Artistic Directors Eva Barrie and Kaitlyn Riordan.