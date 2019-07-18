Shakespeare In The Ruff Presents THE WINTER'S TALE In Withrow Park

Shakespeare in the Ruff brings one of Shakespeare's most transformative plays, The Winter's Tale, to Withrow Park. Part dark fairy-tale, part comedy, The Winter's Tale explores the relationship between repentance and forgiveness in a way that echoes loudly in our modern times. Bring a picnic, meet a neighbour, and experience a summer's night between the trees and beneath the stars.

The Winter's Tale is made possible with generous support from Crow's Theatre.

CAST

Jani Lauzon as Paulina & Old Shepherd

Tiffany Martin as Hermione

Richard Lee as Leontes

Eponine Lee as Mamillius

Kaitlyn Riordan as Camillo

Giovanni Spina as Florizel

Andrea Carter as Perdita

Jason Gray as Polixenes

CREATIVE TEAM

Sarah Kitz, Director & Dramaturge

Andrew Joseph Richardson, Dramaturge

Keshia Palm, Assistant Director & Social Media Producer

Claire Hill, Scenography

Jareth Li, Lighting Designer

Maddie Bautista, Sound Designer & Composer

Isabel Martins, Props Designer & Production Labour

Tamara Vuckovic, Stage Manager

Nazerah Carlisle, Assistant Stage Manager

Gloria Mok, Production Manager & Technical Director

Kate Walker, Producer

Eva Barrie, Associate Producer

Elizabeth Morris, Deaf Community Consultant

Pay-what-you-can, cash only (suggested $20 donation)

Reserve online at: shakespeareintheruff.com

Shakespeare in the Ruff presents an annual summer production, using Shakespeare as a foundation to re-interpret, re-write, and re-new classic stories for a contemporary audiences, while pushing the boundaries of what is possible in outdoor theatre. Ruff has gained critical acclaim with productions such as Macbeth: Walking Shadows, a puppet adaptation Macbeth, and Portia's Julius Caesar, a re-working of Julius Caesar from the female perspective. Shakespeare in the Ruff emphasizes community building and education, with the core value of accessibility. Ruff is led by Co-Artistic Directors Eva Barrie and Kaitlyn Riordan.





