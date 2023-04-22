Scott Thompson to Play Buddy Cole in KING at Simcoe Street Theatre in May

For a limited three-night engagement at the intimate Simcoe Street Theatre, Scott Thompson of 'Kids in the Hall' fame will be appearing in Collingwood with a one-man show based around his most famous monologuing character, Buddy Cole. Also featuring Collingwood-based comedian Daniel Shaw as the opening act.

Scott Thompson from the 'Kids in the Hall' brings his most famous character, lounge lizard 'Buddy Cole', to the Simcoe Street Theatre for a 3 night run of his new show 'KING'. An evening of hilarious and sometimes incendiary monologues never before seen on television to a series of brand new monologues written for the recent revival that were deemed ' TOO HOT FOR AMAZON', this is a show you can't miss.

Buddy is back, funnier, sillier and yet somehow more dangerous than ever. Join him in an intimate setting as he mixes up martini's and dishes out the dirt on his fabulous globe trotting life all while reflecting on everything from the fractured state of the LGBTQT+ community to controversial ways to cure cancer to the proper way to woo a despot.

Warning: If you like riotous boundary pushing comedy this is definitely the most fun you will have in the third week of May!

CONTENT WARNING: This show contains explicit themes, language, and content. Attendees must be 18+.

Scott Thompson as Buddy Cole in: KING

May 17, May 18, May 19, 2023.

Showtime: 7:30pm

Location: The Simcoe Street Theatre, 65 Simcoe Street, Collingwood

Tickets available at www.theatrecollingwood.ca, by calling 705-445-2200, or in person at 150 St. Paul Street, Suite 201.