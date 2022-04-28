Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival Announces May 2022 Event

Today, the Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival announced the full program for the 26th edition of the city-wide event launching in May, with some projects taking place later in 2022. The Festival features over 140 exhibitions by Canadian and international lens-based artists who will present an array of projects online and in museums, galleries, and public spaces across Toronto. Artists include Stephen Andrews, Claudia Andujar, Atong Atem, Raymond Boisjoly, Sandra Brewster, Sophie Calle, Jorian Charlton, Sunil Gupta, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Brendan George Ko, Meryl McMaster, Memory Work Collective, Tyler Mitchell, Gisela Motta & Leandro Lima, Aïda Muluneh, Shirin Neshat, Anastasia Samoylova, Jeff Thomas, Natalie Wood, and many more. Click here for further information on these artists' exhibitions and installations. The Festival is free and open to the public, with some exceptions at major museums. CONTACT fosters creative engagement and meaningful dialogue between contemporary artists and the public.

"The range of artists that we have gathered for this year's edition of CONTACT truly span the globe and bring insights and observations on so many different cultural, political, and environmental issues. The entire CONTACT team is honoured to have such a diversity of talent on view in Toronto, and we thank our many partners and supporters for making all of this possible," said CONTACT Executive Director Darcy Killeen.

Showcasing exceptional projects by Canadian and international photographers and lens-based artists, the Festival's Core Program critically and creatively frames the social, cultural, and political events of our times. For CONTACT's 26th edition there are over 60 Core Program exhibitions produced in collaboration with major museums, leading galleries, and artist-run centres presented throughout Greater Toronto alongside a slate of commissioned, site-specific outdoor installations that activate the city in unique ways. The Core Program is supported by the Festival's Public Programs which include photobook initiatives, lectures, artist talks, panel discussions, workshops, and more. Click here for further information on Public Programs.

The 2022 Festival will also include over 80 Open Call Exhibitions that embody a broad range of lens-based practices, and bring together the photographic community with innovative presentations at galleries and alternative spaces across the city spotlighting submissions of work by emerging to experienced photographers. Collectively, these foundational components of the Festival generate a vast, immersive experience of photography for communities across Toronto, Canada, and internationally.