Sara Porter Productions Announces L-E-A-K At The Theatre Centre, May 18- 21, 2023

New dance work explores the ecosexual notions of falling in love with the ocean, inspired by the Bay of Fundy, home to the highest tides in the world.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Sara Porter Productions has announced L-E-A-K, a fresh new dance work that explores the ecosexual notions of falling in love with the ocean, inspired by the Bay of Fundy, home to the highest tides in the world. Choreographed by Sara Porter and performed by Sara Porter and Jessie Garon, L-E-A-K will be presented at The Theatre Centre, from May 18, 2023, to May 21, 2023.

In L-E-A-K, Sara Porter portrays her experience of the Bay through dance, image, and costume, blending her singular style of absurdist stagecraft with serious research about the origin of the ocean, the sex life of seagulls, and the theory of horizons. Delving into the notion that all categories leak, Porter takes an interdisciplinary approach to performance: presenting an interplay between monologue, dance, projected image, text, philosophy, and sound, she evokes deeper considerations of life's most profound questions.


Sara Porter is a prolific artist who has created over 25 works since 1990, presenting and performing across Canada, the US, and the UK. Notably, she toured extensively with Sara does a Solo, a multi-disciplinary solo show exploring the complexities of motherhood and artistry. In 2019, she received a Chalmers Fellowship for her work investigating the intersection of literary memoir and movement. Porter is also an experienced teacher and creative consultant, working with artists across various disciplines, as well as marginalized communities. She holds a Master's in Dance Studies from the University of Surrey and is a published author, with her biography of Peter Boneham being a notable work.


L-E-A-K's dynamic artistic team includes creative collaboration by Katherine Duncanson, sound and video design by Jeremy Minmagh, lighting design by Rebecca Picherack, costume design by Sarah Doucet, and technical direction by Curtis Whittaker.

Tickets range from $20-$35. To purchase tickets, visit https://tickets.theatrecentre.org/TheatreManager/1/online?event=0




Toronto's Brutal Youth Release New Record REBUILDING YEAR
Toronto's Brutal Youth Release New Record REBUILDING YEAR
Toronto's masters of melodic hardcore, Brutal Youth, have just released their anticipated new LP Rebuilding Year (April 21st on Stomp Records) with a video for their title track Rebuilding Year.
MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius
MAGGIE Opens Tonight at Theatre Aquarius
MAGGIE, the highly anticipated new Canadian musical, officially opens tonight at Theatre Aquarius. Due to demand, additional matinee performances are now on sale for Wednesday, April 26 at 11am and Sunday, May 7 at 1:30pm.
Kashamara Productions To Bring The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure To Canada
Kashamara Productions To Bring The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure To Canada
Kashamara Productions will bring the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure to Canada featuring music from the original and iconic Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z television series
TIFT Announces 2023/24 Season
TIFT Announces 2023/24 Season
Talk Is Free Theatre Producer & CEO Arkady Spivak and Artistic Director Michael Torontow announced their 2023/24 season, which leaps into new territory (sometimes literally) and challenges the boundaries that exist to be pushed, dismantled, or destroyed–a season full of new works and past favourites on stages (and in forests) not just at home in Barrie, Ontario, but across the far reaches of the planet to South America, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

