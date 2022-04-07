SNAK THE SHOW: Season 3 Launches April 13!

SNAK The Show announces the launch of their third season will hit the internet on Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Kicking off the season with award-winning actor Jean Yoon (Kim's Convenience, The Expanse), SNAK will continue to shine a spotlight on exciting and diverse Canadian talent. Hang out each week for 4 minutes with upcoming guests including Juno Award winners Donné Roberts and Crystal Shawanda, comic Ann Pornel and Dora Award winner Stewart Arnott.

More laughs, more fun and more #CanadianTalent coming your way!

SNAK is a bite-sized talk show created by actors and friends Jorge Molina, Andrea Lyons and Bonnie Anderson, celebrating Canadian Talent and featuring a new guest every week. Recorded over Zoom, each 4-minute episode is a quirky, casual conversation peppered with quick pop-ups and lots of laughs!

SNAK's first two seasons featured Canadian treasures Peter Mansbridge (Order of Canada, The Bridge, CBC) Susan Coyne (Order of Canada, The Man Who Invented Christmas), Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Tony/Grammy Nominated creators of Come From Away), Anthony Q Farrell (BAFTA recipient, The Office, The Parker Andersons), Ron James (comedian), Bob Foster (Jann Arden, Come From Away) among many other talented guests.

Available at your fingertips on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. Instagram

Learn more at SNAKtheShow.com.