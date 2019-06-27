SKETCHY ADVENTURES IN THE ENCHANTED FOREST Debuts At Toronto Fringe

Playing with Fire Productions is proud to announce their inaugural production, Sketchy Adventures in the Enchanted Forest, debuting at the Al Green Theatre as part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival. The show features more than twenty characters performed by just three talented actors!

Tickets are now on sale online at Sketchy Adventures in the Enchanted Forest or by calling (416) 966-1062.

Sketchy Adventures in the Enchanted Forest follows a young woman as she embarks on an epic adventure where she encounters much more than she bargained for.

Written and directed by Amy Slattery and Damien Gulde. Two best friends from Toronto and former members of '...the Red Star Review' a sketch comedy troupe that toured Toronto comedy clubs in 2009 and 2010. Gulde and Slattery are also both Fringe veterans and have participated in multiple Fringe festivals.

Originally conceived as an independent series of sketches, Sketchy Adventures in the Enchanted Forest evolved into a complete story during its development. The show combines the comedic style of sketch with the story-driven layers of a play. It delivers the best of both the theatre and sketch comedy worlds into one show.

"We wanted a show that would appeal to both sketch comedy fans as well as people who are not as familiar with that style..." said Slattery who is also the Producer of Playing with Fire Productions.

"It is a wacky and irreverent sketch show, but also a fast-paced play that bursts with character driven comedy".

"In the Enchanted Forest things are not always what you expect them to be, but if you never get out into the world... you will never know what you are missing".

Tickets are available now. Purchase online: https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/sketchy-adventures-enchanted-forest Purchase by Phone: 416-966-1062 Purchase in Person: At the Al Green Theatre (one hour before each performance) or during the festival at the Toronto Fringe patio, POSTSCRIPT located in the hockey rink at 275 Bathurst Street, at Dundas.





