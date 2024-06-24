SCREAMIN' IN THE RAIN: AN EVENING WITH ELI PASIC is Coming to Canadian Music Centre

The performance will take place on July 19th.

What a horrible feeling! Join songwriter/comedian Eli Pasic on Friday, July 19th (his 30th [and possibly final] birthday!) at the Canadian Music Centre (20 St. Joseph Street, Toronto [3 minutes from Yonge & Wellesley]) at 7:30PM as he unleashes a deluge of musical complaints-in rhyme!

With peppy, original Broadway-style ditties about corporatism, Karens, suicide, and bestiality (among many other enchanting topics), Screamin' In The Rain has it all!

Get your tickets at linktr.ee/elipasic, and you too will walk down the lane, just screamin', screamin' in the rain!




