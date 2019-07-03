SCOTCH TAPE Announced At The Toronto Fringe Festival



For the Biscuit Theatre, in association with the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, presents "Scotch Tape", running from July 4-14th at the brand new Streetcar Crowsnest Theatre in Leslieville. Scotch Tape follows the story of Maggie, a famous vlogger and social media influencer who has made a career out of sharing her life on the internet. And it all looks perfect: the dream job, newly engaged, millions of subscribers. Her life is absolutely perfect - or so we are led to believe.

Through editing her own content and videos, Maggie can cut-and-paste what she chooses to put on the internet. But in the form of a theatrical play, with a live audience instead of viewers hidden behind a computer screen, there is no option for editing. The audience sees it all: Maggie's word flubs, mistakes, off-colour commentary. Watch as Maggie films her videos from start to finish, while slowly coming to terms with the dangerous truth of her relationship - uncut, unedited, and revealing much more than she would ever actually put online.

Scotch Tape speaks to a generation of millennials who were raised by the internet, are guilty of falling down the YouTube rabbit hole, and who constantly compare themselves to who they see on social media. But equating likes to self-worth comes at what cost?

Scotch Tape is Marryl Smith's debut as a solo performer and playwright. After facing a lot of unexpected changes in her life this past year-quitting acting, running away to the South of France, falling in love, falling out of love (thank God), learning French but forgetting who she was-Marryl has found herself again, and her love of theatre. Life handed her lemons, and her lemonade is this one woman show. "I wrote this play for me, but I am performing it for every woman who has felt like her story was being told by someone else." Together with director Clarice Goetz, this dream team of feisty ladies are here to take back the narrative.



Purchase tickets online: https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/scotch-tape







Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You