Rufus Wainwright Brings To 'Unfollow The Rules Tour' To Massey Hall In May

On the heals of a successful UK band tour, Rufus Wainwright announces a new Massey Hall date, May 16, 2022 as part of his North American tour.

The tour is in support of his 2020 BMG released Grammy and Juno nominated pop album UNFOLLOW THE RULES. Since then Rufus has released two more albums with BMG. "Unfollow the Rules - Paramour Session" released in September 2021 is a live recording of a stripped down version of Unfollow the Rules plus some new tracks recorded and filmed in Los Angeles prior to the studio album's release. "Rufus Wainwright and Amsterdam Sinfonietta" is a live recording of a 2017 tour with the famed Amsterdam based 21 piece string orchestra featuring covers of Jacques Brel, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen plus Wainwright classics and previously unreleased songs in lush new arrangements.

Known for his incredibly engaging live performances, Rufus returns to the West Coast and Canada with a brand new band for the tour: LA musician Brian Green (John Legend, Michael Bublé, Pomplamoose) as music director, guitar and backing vocals; Jacob Mann on keyboard, piano and backing vocals; and Alan Hampton on bass, guitar, ukulele and backing vocals.

Playing a set list of classics and new cuts from his highly praised new album, the dates are sure to be one of the highlights of the year. General tickets as well as VIP tickets will be on-sale at 10am on February 11th HERE

Speaking of the tour Rufus said 'I am excited to tour North America and particularly my home country of Canada with Unfollow the Rules. I have always felt very much at home artistically there and my husband and I actually have a home in Berlin so I get to spend some time there and even play his home town. A lot of my musical references have European roots. I consider Unfollow the Rules my first fully mature album; it is like a bookend to the beginning of my career." He continues 'For me with every concert that is happening, mine or others we are returning a bit more towards our normal lives. Experiencing music together gives me hope and confidence that we will rise above the isolating and heartbreaking experience of the past two years collectively'.