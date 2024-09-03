Roy Thomson Hall Presents THE PRINCESS BRIDE: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roy Thomson Hall will present The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes, an exclusive screening of the classic film on Friday, November 29, 2024.

This special presentation features Cary Elwes who portrays the film's beloved hero, Westley (aka The Dread Pirate Robert). Elwes will offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never-before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Saw, Twister, Liar, Liar, Stranger Things and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He recently starred in Guy Ritchie's “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”, “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1” with Tom Cruise, Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, “Rebel Moon, and his latest movie, Guy Ritchie's “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare”, based on the true story of the first British secret mission during World War II.

Now Elwes is hitting the road to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of this piece of cinematic history.

Fans who attend this film will journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.

